Waynesboro City Council to approve 2023 budget Monday night

A year ago, Waynesboro City Council had to decide whether to equalize the real estate tax rate to balance increased assessments on homes for city residents.

The council elected not to lower the 90-cent per $100 tax rate, and some members of council say that decision has led to a better budget this year.

“Because we were able to make the decision last year of not equalizing the tax rate we created financial opportunities to invest in our employees,” said Councilman Terry Short.

Mayor Bobby Henderson said the advice of City Manager Mike Hamp and his staff not to lower the tax rate has meant the city “can move forward in the right way.”

And of the budget being presented Monday night Henderson said, “I tip my hat to our staff. They have done a great job in building the budget and proper ways for council to move forward.”

The 2023 budget of $57.2 million Waynesboro City Council will consider for final approval Monday night contains several pluses.

There is a 3% raise for city employees and an increase of $770,000 in local funding for the Waynesboro City Schools. City property owners will not be levied any increase in real estate tax rates. The current rate of 90 cents per $100 will continue.

Henderson said he is pleased the tax rate stays at 90 cents, especially when considering the rising cost of gas and other inflationary increases.

Revenue changes driving the $57 million-plus budget include anticipated increases of $1.140 million in sales and meal tax funds, an increase of $500,000 in personal property revenues and $350,000 more in real estate revenue.

Increases on the table include a 3 percent increase in water rates and a $1.50 per month increase in refuse collection. The increased cost for refuse collection is driven by the capital costs of a new cell opening for trash disposal at the Augusta Regional Landfill.

Waynesboro City Councilman Sam Hostetter said he feels “good in general” about the 2023 budget. But Hostetter said his initial enthusiasm for the 3% pay raise has been tempered by potential salary raises in neighboring communities that could eclipse Waynesboro’s.

“Some of our neighbors are considering more than 3 percent,” he said. “I guess we’ll see if that (neighboring raises) will put us further behind.”

The final budget approval is set for 7 p.m. Monday night at the Yancey Municipal Building.