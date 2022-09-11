Waynesboro City Council to receive Port Republic neighborhood action plan Monday

Waynesboro City Council will hear the results of an action plan Monday night to improve the city’s historic Port Republic Road neighborhood.

The council will receive the action plan as information. City Staff will look for ways to recognize the plan.

Leslie Tate, Waynesboro’s director of community development, said the plan resulted from the work of a neighborhood organization — the Port Republic Road Historical and Community Association — and a consultant hired by the city — EPR, P.C. of Charlottesville.

Tate said work on the plan was slowed down by the pandemic. But a tour of the Port Republic area and a workshop in the spring helped push the action plan along.

The neighborhood is rich in both history and architecture. Port Republic became a destination for Waynesboro’s African American population to settle in after the end of the Civil War in the 1870s. The neighborhood has the distinction of being one of Waynesboro’s historic districts.

The action plan that will be offered to Waynesboro City Council Monday night focuses on three goals of preservation, reinvestment and quality of life.

The latter was spoken of last spring by Jeanie McCutcheon, vice president of the community association and co-owner of Waynesboro’s McCutcheon and Jones Funeral Home.

She said more natural beautification of the neighborhood is needed such as the planting of new flowers and gardens. But McCutcheon also spoke of Port Republic property owners who are neglecting their land.

“A lot of people are buying property and not taking care of it,” McCutcheon said.

Among the landmarks of the Port Republic Road neighborhood are the Rosenwald Community Center and Shiloh Baptist Church, a nearly century-old church.

Waynesboro City Council meets Monday night at 7 at the Yancey Municipal Building.