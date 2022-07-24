Waynesboro City Council to vote on noise changes Monday

Waynesboro leaders are likely to send a loud message about keeping quiet Monday night.

If Waynesboro City Council votes changes in the city code noise regulations Monday, it could get quieter in the city and spark more tickets being written against violators by the Waynesboro Police Department.

As of early July, the city had received more than 90 complaints this year of noise, and more than 200 per year in the previous two years.

The changes on the table for the council include an elimination of time-of-day restrictions for noise violations. Under the current city code, noise violations are cited between 10 at night and 7 in the morning. The new regulation would involve any violation 24 hours a day.

There is also a 100-foot distance for noise violations, and a clearer definition for offenses, according to Mike Wilhelm, Waynesboro’s assistant city manager for public safety.

Wilhelm, wbo did considerable research on noise ordinances in Virginia municipalities, said the clear language in defining a noise violation now includes “audible and discernible.” Audible is defined as any sound detected by someone using unaided hearing.

Discernible, Wilhelm says, makes it clear that you must “know where the noise is coming from.” The noise regulation can apply to horns or signaling devices on vehicles, radios and phonographs and yelling or shouting on a public sidewalks, streets or rights-ofway.

Violations of the noise regulations would initially involve a Class 4 misdemeanor punishable by a fine of not more than $250. But subsequent violations within a 12-month period would step up the level of the misdemeanor to Class 3 and beyond.

Wilhelm anticipates a gradual rollout of the noise changes so that city residents become aware.

“There’s going to be an education period,” he said.

Education will include information on the Waynesboro Police Department’s Facebook page and Twitter feed and the use of media outlets to publicize the changes.

The changes could impact the well-being of city residents, including those who are involved in shift work.

“There are a lot of shift workers who sleep during the day,” Wilhelm said.

But he also spoke of noise aggravating or contributing to health conditions people already have.

There is an ultimate goal with the noise changes.

“We want a more quiet community where everybody can get along,” Wilhelm said.

Monday’s Waynesboro City Council meeting starts at 7 p.m. at the Yancey Building.