Waynesboro city manager to unveil budget Tuesday

Waynesboro City Manager Mike Hamp will present his version of the city’s 2022-23 budget Tuesday morning at the Yancey Municipal Building.

The presentation is set for 9 a.m. Tuesday.

City staff has been working on the budget since December when a council retreat was held in Fishersville. According to a city timeline, the council is expected to approve the budget in May.

The council has set retention and recruitment of city employees as one of the top priorities. The current year’s general fund budget is just over $54.5 million. The current real estate tax rate of 90 cents per $100 is expected to continue with the 2022-23 budget, and there is no real estate reassessment to increase real estate property taxes.

Cameron McCormick, Waynesboro’s assistant city manager for finance, said the setting of council budget priorities at the December retreat has been followed by work sessions during the new year.

“We started holding work sessions a few years back to make sure we had a good beat on council priorities,” he said. McCormick said the work with council since December has hopefully led to “a good understanding” of council priorities at this point.

Meanwhile, the Waynesboro Schools must wait for the approval of state budget from the Virginia General Assembly to finalize the schools budget for 2022-23.

Superintendent Jeff Cassell has proposed a 6.5 percent average pay hike for school district employees.

Sen. Emmett Hanger, R-Augusta, said finalizing a state budget depends on a final disposition of Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s tax reform proposals. The senator said the Virginia House and Senate need to resolve budget amounts. “The House agreed to more than the Senate,” Hanger said of spending cuts. A special session to finalize spending is likely in early April.

Hanger is carrying legislation for Youngkin to offer a one-time rebate to Virginia taxpayers. He said his version of the legislation calls for a $250 rebate to individual taxpayers and $500 to a couple. Hanger said Youngkin wants the General Assembly to increase the respective rebates to $300 and $600. “I’m not opposed to that,” Hanger said.