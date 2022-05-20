Waynesboro city worker running for Ward C council seat

Jeremy Sloat, a local industrial worker and the married father of four, has entered the Ward C race for Waynesboro City Council.

City voters will elect Ward C and Ward D members of council in November.

Sloat, a 37-year-old Baltimore native, is running on a platform of keeping “taxes and rates low, and being a good steward of the money.” He was officially nominated for the Ward C seat earlier this month by the Waynesboro Republican Committee.

In announcing the nomination of Sloat and Ward D candidate Jim Wood, the Republican Committee said “both nominees are strong conservatives who fully support low taxes, protecting the constitutional rights of all Waynesboro residents, and responsible fiscal spending that encourages community development and attracting businesses to invest long-term in Waynesboro.”

Sloat said he wants to promote and recruit industry coming to the city.

“Waynesboro’s greatest economic growth has come through industry and that is the greatest catalyst for keeping taxes low for homeowners,” he said.

The city’s industrial heritage drove the local economy for many years, Sloat said.

“I want to continue to make Waynesboro great,” he said.

Ward C is located in the northern portion of Waynesboro. Sloat plans to campaign door-to-door in Ward C in the coming months.

“My priority is to talk to as many people as possible,” he said. “I want to listen to their concerns and want to learn what they want addressed by their city council member.”

Sloat, who works as a machinist and assistant shop foreman for Industrial Machine Works on Bayard Avenue, said his twin goals if elected “are to keep costs low and results at a premium on city council.”

Ward C is currently represented by Mayor Bobby Henderson, who announced for re-election on May 12. Waynesboro native and Air Force veteran Kenny Lee is also a candidate for the Ward C seat.

