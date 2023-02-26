FISHERSVILLE — Waynesboro City Council expressed unanimous support during a Friday retreat to lower the city’s tax rate as a budget goal for 2023-24.

The council, responding to the recent real estate assessment that caused values to rise by nearly 30 percent on average, would need to lower the current 90 cents per $100 rate to 75 cents to equalize the rate.

Assistant City Manager for Finance Cameron McCormick said if the city pays employees a 5 percent average pay raise and funds all services, the rate would climb to 78 cents.

Other budget goals that got top priority from council members at Friday’s retreat included funding infrastructure at the city’s Nature’s Crossing Technology Center industrial site, adding four positions to the police department and funding an assistant city registrar.

Friday’s retreat was intended to offer information to the council — which has two new members — and set budget goals. The council will have a budget work session on March 8 and approve the 2023-34 budget in the spring.

The council spent the morning offering their individual goals, receiving information on the city’s comprehensive plan, and putting together the annual city budget.

New councilman Kenny Lee offered one goal that has recently been prominent in the city. He wants to find ways to address the city’s affordable housing needs and homelessness.

Earlier in February, the city had to move a homeless encampment from Essex Avenue.

Lee, a military veteran, said he knows many veterans and their challenges.

“I would like to see funding allocated now,” he said.

Mayor Lana Williams spoke about the need to continue to address employee compensation and the development of Nature’s Crossing. Williams also wants the council to focus on developing the West End Fire Station off Lew DeWitt Boulevard.

Councilman Jim Wood said he would like a portal or website to allow citizens to offer input to the city.

Councilman Terry Short also spoke of the need for continued increases in employee compensation and the next phase of the city’s capital improvements. Short specifically pointed to the second phase of improvements to Waynesboro High School, which is planned but not yet funded.

Bruce Allen, the city’s longest-tenured member, spoke of needing a more immediate accomplishment.

“Let’s work on it now and do it,” said Allen, who spoke of the delay in providing a traffic roundabout at 13th and Rosser. VDOT funds the project. Allen said he receives questions from some city residents about the intersection and that others are content with the traffic light being removed.

Short said he would like to see the council restart a small business visitation program that took place before the pandemic.

“Eighty-five percent of economic growth comes from existing businesses,” said Short, who said the visits can help spur grant opportunities.