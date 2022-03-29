Waynesboro council members approve redistricting maps

Waynesboro City Council approved redistricting maps for the city Monday night, clearing the way for changes in the city’s four-ward system.

Following a brief public hearing, the council gave approval to redrawn ward lines changes that reflect a growth of 1,100 residents in Waynesboro in the 2020 census since the last census in 2010.

Neighborhoods — other than the city’s Jefferson Park neighborhood — remain mostly intact under the redrawing of the city’s four wards. Those neighborhoods not split include the city’s Tree Streets neighborhood, the country club area and all of Wayne Hills.

The largest growth of population since the last redistricting happened in Ward D, the western part of Waynesboro. Ward D’s population swelled by more than 16 percent since 2010.

All four wards approved by council Monday have populations of more than 5,500 residents.

And unlike previous election years, city voters will go to the polls in November to elect two members of Waynesboro City Council and Waynesboro School Board. A Virginia General Assembly 2021 law changed the election cycle for Virginia municipalities to November.

Voters will elect council members and school board members in Ward C and Ward D in November. Previously, city elections have been held in May.