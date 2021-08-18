Waynesboro Democrats hold meet and greet to spread message to area voters

Waynesboro voters had a chance to meet a local candidate Tuesday evening.
Randall Wolf, the Democratic candidate for Virginia’s 20th District house seat, attended Summer Wind Down and Rev Up on Tuesday at North Park in Waynesboro. The meet and greet event, hosted by Waynesboro Democratic Committee, gave residents an opportunity to learn about upcoming elections, meet at least one politician and enjoy some pizza.
Armed with some fiscal conservative and small government stances, Wolf said he hopes to capitalize on a split he thinks he sees in the Republican party between the “Trump wing and the traditional wing.”
“That’s the target audience for me,” he said Tuesday. “Republicans that feel like me. Like their party left them and they’re not welcome anymore as moderates, and I’m hoping there’s enough out there that will vote for me.”
Although Democrats are outnumbered by Republicans in Augusta County and Waynesboro, Sharon Van Name, the secretary of the Waynesboro Democratic Committee, said every vote still counts.
“In statewide elections, our votes count,” she told the crowd of about 15 people who attended the event. “Even though we may struggle in local elections, the votes of Democrats living in the Waynesboro area matters just as much on the statewide level.”
The biggest challenge Democrats face is voter turnout, Van Name said.
“It’s not a presidential election and there’s a lot of folks that tend to only get excited about it every four years,” she said.
Acknowledging he faces an uphill battle, Wolf agreed voter turnout of Democrats is important. However, he will need independents and “recovering Republicans” as well, he said.
Tuesday’s small crowd was due in part because November’s election is not as exciting as last year’s when former President Donald Trump and President Joe Biden were on the ballot.
“I think the statewide election will help some, but it’s particularly difficult to get people out for local candidates, even though those are the folks that have the most direct effect on your day-to-day life,” Van Name said.
However, it’s important to campaign and meet with voters no matter the size of the crowds, she said.
“You don’t build an organization once every four years when it’s a presidential election,” Van Name said. “When it’s sexy and its ‘rah-rah’ and it’s ‘Let’s get out there and do that,’ or when it feels apocalyptic. You need to do it every year. You need to have people that are showing up time after time.”
Van Name hopes her political party will grow because Democrats are fighting for the rights of land owners.
“I’m really trying to reach out to the family farmers in Highland Augusta and Nelson County,” she said.
Democrats have a lot of work to do to win over new voters, said Robert Horowitz, chair of the Waynesboro Democratic Committee, because Waynesboro is unique that it leans conservative despite being an urban area within 30 minutes of more progressive cities such as Charlottesville, Staunton and Harrisonburg.
“Waynesboro is very odd,” he said. “I don’t know how to put this any other way. We’re a rural city — and that’s different.”