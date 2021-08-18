Waynesboro Democrats hold meet and greet to spread message to area voters

The biggest challenge Democrats face is voter turnout, Van Name said.

“It’s not a presidential election and there’s a lot of folks that tend to only get excited about it every four years,” she said.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Acknowledging he faces an uphill battle, Wolf agreed voter turnout of Democrats is important. However, he will need independents and “recovering Republicans” as well, he said.

Tuesday’s small crowd was due in part because November’s election is not as exciting as last year’s when former President Donald Trump and President Joe Biden were on the ballot.

“I think the statewide election will help some, but it’s particularly difficult to get people out for local candidates, even though those are the folks that have the most direct effect on your day-to-day life,” Van Name said.

However, it’s important to campaign and meet with voters no matter the size of the crowds, she said.

“You don’t build an organization once every four years when it’s a presidential election,” Van Name said. “When it’s sexy and its ‘rah-rah’ and it’s ‘Let’s get out there and do that,’ or when it feels apocalyptic. You need to do it every year. You need to have people that are showing up time after time.”