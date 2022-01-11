Waynesboro eyes vacant land near town center for economic development

Economic development was at the center of Waynesboro City Council’s meeting Monday night.

The focus was on an 83-acre plat of land located behind the Waynesboro Town Center. Coyner Springs Park is located east of the land. The property has remained undeveloped despite possessing necessary infrastructure such as water, sewer and an access road.

But the pristine nature of the land at 1001 Shenandoah Village Drive could soon change. Waynesboro City Council introduced an ordinance Monday to rezone the property to light industrial.

And when the council gives approval to the rezoning in two weeks, that change plus environmental surveys that include studying the land’s topography, could bring new industry to the property.

Luke Juday, Waynesboro’s director of community development, told council that the rezoning and other studies would upgrade the property to a tier 4 site under Virginia’s Business Ready Sites program.

“The state focuses on tier 4 and tier 5 sites,” Juday told council of Virginia’s economic development focus.

Outgoing Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam made the Ready Sites program a priority in the budget he offered last month to the Virginia General Assembly. Northam proposed $150 million for Ready Sites in the 2022-24 budget to help Virginia more readily prepare industrial sites.

Once the Shenandoah Village Drive land is studied and rezoned, Juday said it could become a warehouse, a data center or some other type of industry that does not include a smokestack or a chemical plant.

The council’s action on Monday came after Waynesboro’s director of economic development and tourism, Greg Hitchin, negotiated the zoning change with the property’s owner, Richard Spurzem.

Both Hitchin and Juday are hoping Waynesboro can reap the benefits the property could present long-term.

“This is one of the largest properties in the city available for economic development,” Juday said.