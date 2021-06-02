Waynesboro gears up for Democratic primary on Tuesday

Current Gov. Ralph Northam is not able to seek re-election because of term limits in Virginia’s Constitution that prevent the governor from running for a second consecutive term.

This is the fourth contested Democratic gubernatorial primary in Virginia since 1977 and the largest number of Democratic candidates running in a gubernatorial primary in Virginia history according to Ballotpedia.

The candidates in the order they appear on the ballot are:

Terry McAuliffe. McAuliffe, 64, previously served as governor of Virginia from 2014 to 2018. Although Virginia’s Constitution prevents the governor from running consecutive terms, there is no lifetime term limit on serving non-consecutive terms. Gov. Northam is endorsing McAuliffe in the race.

Jennifer McClellan. McClellan, 48, currently serves in the Virginia Senate representing the Greater Richmond area for the last four years and is the vice chair of the Virginia Legislative Black Caucus. Before being elected to the Senate, she served in the Virginia House of Delegates for 11 years. If elected, she would be the first Black woman governor in the U.S.