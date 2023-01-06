Waynesboro gets $400K toward sprucing up old Hyman’s building

Built in 1959, the entrance to the building at 411 West Main St in Waynesboro still bears the name of the original tenant, Hyman’s Department Store.

Empty since 2010, the 7,300-square-foot structure has new life. The city of Waynesboro has received a $400,000 state industrial revitalization fund grant for the building, which is now owned by Kelvin and Tina Raybon of Waynesboro.

Tina Raybon said she and her husband are working with an architect on the building’s renovation and hope to have several businesses locate in it when it is ready. Plans are forthcoming, she said.

The one-and-a-half-story building has a mezzanine area, hardwood floors, and display windows.

Greg Hitchin, Waynesboro’s director of economic development and tourism, said the grant to the city would be loaned to the building’s owners.

“We loan the money to get the building improved and market-ready,” he said. For example, the funds could go toward improving HVAC and other infrastructure in the building.

Hitchin said the city feels lucky to receive the IRF money. “The IRF is extremely competitive. We are fortunate and pleased,” he said.

In the building’s most recent life, 411 West Main served as the site of Chips Mini Mall, which housed what Hitchin described as an indoor flea market with 10 x 10 spaces.

Hitchin said the reopening of 411 West Main would fill a significant hole in downtown Waynesboro.

“It would be super encouraging to get some kind of retail into that building,” he said.

Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin revealed the latest round of industrial revitalization fund grants on Dec. 27. Youngkin announced $24.7 million in grants for 20 Virginia projects. In his announcement, Youngkin said, “the transformation of older, vacant or blighted structures into productive, usable space is crucial to catalyzing economic growth to create thriving communities.”

According to Youngkin’s release, the 20 projects awarded across the commonwealth are expected to create more than 600 jobs and leverage nearly $73 million in public and private investment.