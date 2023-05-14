Waynesboro City Council seems intent on severing the city’s lease on the Rockfish Gap Tourist Information Center on top of Afton Mountain.

Council members agree with the city assessment that the facility is outmoded, in a neglected area, and with a deteriorating access road. The tourist information center on Afton Mountain has been open for at least 40 years, according to Waynesboro City Manager Mike Hamp. Previously, the center was located near other buildings on Afton Mountain, just off Interstate 64. The center earned state certification in 2002.

The current facility, a modular classroom/ manufactured office, was purchased in 2010, and the center moved to the top of the mountain, according to Hamp.

But a proposal by Waynesboro Director of Economic Development and Tourism Greg Hitchin to move to a new tourist information location on East Main Street received no support at this past Monday’s council meeting. Council members were not convinced the new center location would bring tourists to Waynesboro.

Hitchin presented an outline to the council, detailing all the recent business investment on East Main and how a consultant had previously said East Main is the “gateway to Waynesboro.” He also explained that the new center would still be close to Shenandoah National Park and the Blue Ridge Parkway.

The park generates 80,000 car visits a year, and the Blue Ridge Parkway up to 17 million visits by people a year. The Blue Ridge Parkway extends 469 miles from Virginia to North Carolina.

A leased location on East Main would also be near the city’s newest park, Sunset Park, opening to visitors in the fall. The park is just off East Main and is located in the former city landfill.

And Hitchin said, unlike the Rockfish Gap center, a tourism center on East Main could create “a destination experience” for visitors, telling them of the attractions in the area. The new center could offer displays about the area and tell a story about Waynesboro.

While council members agreed it is time to cut ties on the current tourist information center, they expressed no support for an East Main center.

Councilman Terry Short asked Hitchin about seeking an easement on Interstate 64 to put up a large sign that would attract visitors to downtown Waynesboro.

Short estimates that the city has spent more than a half million dollars over the past two decades on the center on top of the mountain without any verifiable results that it has helped. Hamp said the costs vary from year to year. He said the city has spent about $15,000 to $20,000 in annual nonlabor costs for the center and about $10,000 annually in labor, with the latter not being exclusive to the center.

Short said he is “enormously thankful to the volunteers who have staffed the center.” Hamp said the center, which was open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. every day of the year pre-pandemic, has been staffed by volunteers with support from professional and paid staff.

But Short was skeptical about the latest proposal, saying there is no evidence that a new center on East Main Street would work. “There is no one who can demonstrate a return on that investment,” Short said.

The councilman said the city needs to explore other ideas for attracting tourism. Short is baffled why the National Park Service would not foot the bill for a tourist information center on top of the mountain near the entrance to the national park and Blue Ridge Parkway.

“We need a public investment to happen,” he said.

Waynesboro city staff will work on an exit strategy from the Rockfish Gap Tourist Center in the coming months. In addition to ending the lease, Short said Waynesboro will have to calculate the costs of moving the tourist center building from its current location.

For Hitchin, it could be time to return to the drawing board with a new strategy. “As a staff, we are looking for different strategies,” he said. He said considerable time was spent researching the East Main tourist center idea and following up with the Virginia Tourism Corporation.