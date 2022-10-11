Waynesboro looks to fund citywide bike-pedestrian plan

Bicycle lanes dot major Waynesboro roads and pedestrians often cross busy city streets at their own peril.

On Wednesday night, Waynesboro City Council will be asked to approve a resolution. The resolution would allow the city to apply for a state–funded study outlining a citywide bicycle and pedestrian plan. The plan would be offered through the Virginia Office of Intermodal Planning and Investment. The maximum award would be $100,000 and not require a match by the local government.

Leslie Tate, Waynesboro’s director of community development, said the bicycle and pedestrian plan would help the city pull the pieces of bicycle lanes and pedestrian routes together that already exist.

“It (the plan) would lay it all out,” she said. “Here’s what we have and where are the gaps and where are the safety issues.”

In a memo to Waynesboro City Council, Tate said the plan would help with future bike and pedestrian projects and grant applications.

Augusta County resident Randall Wolf is an advocate for bicycling as a board member of the Shenandoah Valley Bicycle Coalition and with his work with Bike Box, a nonprofit that repairs bikes and donates them to people in Waynesboro who need them.

Wolf said the plan being considered for Waynesboro “is absolutely needed.”

“The city has done a good job with recreational greenways but the city is not well designed for pedestrians or cyclists to get to work or those who want to walk,” he said.

Such major city thoroughfares as Delphine Avenue, Rosser Avenue, Broad Street and Lew DeWitt Boulevard are “like four or five-lane racetracks,” Wolf said.

In addition to more clearly delineated bicycle routes, Wolf said the city also needs “good crosswalks.”

Wolf hails the completion of the second phase of the South River Greenway, a feat that was celebrated two weeks ago. But he said the greenway does not offer access to errands or workplaces.

“The greenway is not useful to run errands,” he said. “What the city needs to look at is building infrastructure to walk or bike as a commuting transportation tool.”

Waynesboro City Council meets Wednesday night at 7 at the Yancey Municipal Building.