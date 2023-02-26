FISHERSVILLE — Nature’s Crossing Technology Center could be an economic catalyst for the city, the city’s director of economic development told Waynesboro City Council on Friday.

Economic Development and Tourism Director Greg Hitchin told the council at a daylong retreat that the site off exit 96 of Interstate 64 promises to attract manufacturing and light industrial businesses and hundreds of jobs.

The 170 acres of land, purchased by Waynesboro a decade ago, is awaiting the construction of an access road by VDOT and needed water and sewer. The city earned a nearly $4 million state grant a month ago to help pay for the water and sewer costs.

Hitchin said about 135 acres of the site is suitable for development.

“The Virginia Economic Development Partnership is excited,” said Hitchin, who said Nature’s Crossing is within reasonable proximity of airports, interstates, ports and colleges and universities.

Hitchin said when the necessary infrastructure is in place by 2025, the city could start attracting Nature’s Crossing tenants every two years beginning in 2026. The economic development director said estimates are that Nature’s Crossing could eventually be home to 700 jobs and bring annual revenue to the city of $2.2 million.

The job number could change because of the burgeoning automation now happening with the industry, Hitchin said. But, increased automation could result in more machine and tools tax revenue coming to Waynesboro.

Waynesboro City Councilman Terry Short asked Hitchin what factors could make Waynesboro a choice over an industrial site in North Carolina. Hitchin said the workforce and real estate are top factors but also pointed out that the city is within a day’s truck commute of most of the East Coast and population centers in the Midwest.

And Hitchin added that quality of life is becoming more critical in gaining industry.

One issue is the debt the city would need to pay for the cost of infrastructure not covered by the recent grant. Estimates are that the remaining infrastructure costs for Nature’s Crossing could be another $17.5 million.