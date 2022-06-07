Waynesboro mayor bows out of re-election bid

Waynesboro Mayor Bobby Henderson has reconsidered re-election for Ward C and decided he will not seek a new four-year term.

Last month, Henderson said despite the demands of his full-time job as vice president of a fire investigative firm, he would seek a new term.

Henderson said in May he made the decision to run for re-election after constituents urged it.

He said there are projects started during his first term he wanted to follow through on. He was pleased about increased compensation for city employees and wanted to continue a focus on economic development and quality of life.

But after reconsideration, Henderson announced on Facebook Monday he would not run again in November.

“Today is a bittersweet day! I announced last month that I would seek re-election in November. My fulltime job responsibilities have increased, taking up more precious time. That said, being on council is great, but it is also very time-consuming. With only 24 hours in a day, working 14-16 between work and city council has become exhausting. There are two other candidates willing to step up and lead for the next four years. I am going to put my focus on my family and my fulltime job.”

Other candidates seeking the Ward C seat include Air Force veteran Kenneth Lee and Jeremy Sloat, who works at a city business. According to the Waynesboro Registrar’s Office, Sloat has qualified as a candidate.

