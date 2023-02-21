Waynesboro’s mayor Tuesday condemned remarks the vice mayor made on a podcast a week ago about U.S. Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg.

Vice Mayor Jim Wood referred to Buttigieg in a Feb. 15 weekly Facebook live show as “Pete Buttplug.” Buttigieg, who was a Democratic candidate for president in 2020, is gay.

The rebuke of Wood’s comments by Mayor Lana Williams was followed by a statement from Wood apologizing for his comments about Buttigieg.

Williams issued a statement Tuesday.

“As mayor of council and a leader in our community, I cannot condone Mr. Wood’s comments in the podcast,” the statement said. “Although Mr. Wood was speaking as a private citizen, his comments have a negative impact on the city, its residents, and council. Mr. Wood’s comments do not reflect the city or city council. Nor do his comments reflect the policy of the city and council to respect and be respectful of everyone and to treat everyone with compassion and dignity. Such language is just unacceptable in any context and has no place in our city. Even if Mr. Wood did not mean for the comment to be interpreted as a slur, he should have at least recognized that others in the community would take the comment as a slur. Because it is a slur. As a representative of the people of Waynesboro, he should not be making comments that are insulting and demeaning to our residents.”

Williams said she has received much feedback on Wood’s comments.

“I have heard from many of those residents, and they are not happy. I understand Mr. Wood’s 1st amendment rights, but we as members of council must hold ourselves to a heightened standard.”

The Waynesboro mayor said council members were dealing with the issue and said it will be addressed at Monday night’s meeting.

Wood said in his apology, “I apologize to council, the residents of Waynesboro, and Mr. Buttigieg personally. I understand that my comment was insensitive and unbecoming of a member of council. I am truly sorry. My priority is to the city of Waynesboro, and I would never intentionally want to have a negative impact on our city, our council, or our citizens. I am proud that we have a very diverse community, and both me and my words need to reflect that in the future.”

In concluding his apology, Wood referenced his critics.

“The constant political attacks and threats on me by certain groups have been nonstop since the election, and I am honestly sorry that my words were hurtful to some, but I hope people take the time to see through the ‘political theater’ to know that I have nothing but the best of intentions and will put forth my best efforts for the future of Waynesboro.”

Wood’s podcast has previously caused a stir. Just before the November council election, Wood questioned the hammer attack in San Francisco on Paul Pelosi, husband of former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. Wood had Waynesboro Republican Committee Chairman Dwight Williams on the podcast. The two discussed the police response and the timing of the attack, coming just before the mid-term congressional elections.

Wood, a conservative, lost his initial bid for Waynesboro City Council in 2020. However, he defeated incumbent Ward D Councilman Sam Hostetter in November by a narrow 17 votes. Wood has made the city’s economic development a primary focus of his seat on the council.