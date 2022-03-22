Waynesboro proposed budget has no real estate tax increase

Waynesboro City Manager Mike Hamp unveiled a fiscal year 2023 budget of just over $57 million Tuesday that is almost 5 percent higher than the current budget.

The good news is real estate taxes stay at 90 cents per $100 in the manager’s budget. And there are no recommended increases of any taxes or fees to help with the general fund costs for 2023.

Hamp is proposing modest hikes in water, trash collection and stormwater fees. The use of 10,000 gallons of water every two months by a user would amount to $2 a month increase in a city water bill under the proposal. Trash collection would increase $1.50 a month to help pay for construction of a new cell at the regional landfill in Augusta County.

And still to be discussed with Waynesboro City Council are personal property tax rates in light of the increased value of used vehicles. The council will be briefed on the vehicle value increases by Commissioner of the Revenue Sabrina von Schilling at Monday’s regular meeting.

Hamp told the council the increased budget is “positive evidence of the economic activity” in the city. But he cautioned rising inflation and fuel costs make it difficult to make absolute statements about the overall economic situation. Still, the city manager said the city’s uptick in residential and commercial development bodes well for the local economy.

Cameron McCormick, the city’s assistant city manager for finance, said the projected revenue increases are topped by a $1.140 million increase in sales and meals taxes, and a $500,000 increase in personal property taxes.

Hamp is recommending a mid-year 3 percent average pay increase for full-time and part-time city employees. The compensation and benefit increases for city employees account for nearly $1.2 million in projected expense increases, as well as the $770,000 in additional revenue flowing to the Waynesboro Schools.

Of the latter, Hamp said the increased funding for schools reflects “council’s ongoing support for public education” as well as adhering to a funding formula the city uses to provide school funding.

And Hamp said the city must wait to see what happens with the potential elimination of a state grocery tax. If the tax is eliminated and the funding is not replaced, localities could lose $500,000 to $800,000 from the tax.

“Holding localities harmless in the short and long run is important for budget stability among local governments,” Hamp said in a memo to council before his brief Tuesday.

The council will hold work sessions during April on the budget and is expected to approve the 2023 budget in May.