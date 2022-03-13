Waynesboro redistricting hearing set for Monday night

Waynesboro residents have the chance to weigh in on the city’s redistricting maps when a public hearing is held Monday night and on March 28 by Waynesboro City Council.

The public hearings are set for the Waynesboro City Council chambers in the Yancey Municipal Building. The proposed changes come after the 2020 census, and will resolve large population gaps in some of the city’s four wards. Luke Juday, the director of community development, said the west end of Waynesboro that includes Ward D, garnered the largest growth.

According to a memo to Waynesboro City Council from City Manager Mike Hamp, Ward D’s population has grown by more than 16 percent since 2010.

But Juday said one of the objectives of the redrawing was to help “keep neighborhoods together” in the respective wards.

Other than splitting the Jefferson Park area, Juday said “we kept the Tree Streets together, the country club together and all of Wayne Hills together.”

Waynesboro’s population grew by about 1,100 residents between the 2010 and 2020 census. Juday said the city’s population is now at 22,196.

The city’s redistricting is not the only change Waynesboro voters must deal with this year. City elections, previously held in May every two years, are now scheduled for November. That change came after the Virginia General Assembly passed legislation in 2021 requiring all municipal elections take place in November.

City Registrar Lisa Jeffers said Waynesboro City Council and Waynesboro School Board candidates who normally would have filed petition signatures for a May election, must do so by June 21 at 7 p.m. Elections are scheduled for the city’s Ward C and Ward D areas in November.

And another wrinkle is Virginia’s new requirement of ward-based voting systems. No longer will all city voters be able to vote in every council election. Residents living in the respective wards will only vote for candidates representing those wards. The exception is for the candidates for at-large seats on both school board and city council.

While these changes play out in Waynesboro, there continues to be a court battle over city council elections in Virginia’s largest city. The city of Virginia Beach has appealed a federal district court ruling that concluded the city’s at-large voting method for electing council members violated the federal Voting Rights Act. The judge’s ruling called for a 10-ward district system.