Waynesboro Registrar, early voting moving to Waynesboro Public Library

The Waynesboro Registrar’s office is moving to the basement of the Waynesboro Public Library next month, and the new location will also serve as the site for early voting.

The move is necessitated by the order of Circuit Court Judge Paul Dryer, who has mandated that the second floor of the Gorsuch Building be used solely for judicial activities. The registrar’s office is currently housed in the Gorsuch Building.

Waynesboro Commonwealth’s Attorney David Ledbetter said the need for extra space in the Gorsuch Building has existed for some time.

He said under the current space arrangement, it is difficult to conduct both court and election business in the same facility,

“This is years too late coming,” said Ledbetter, who said more space is needed to accommodate both juries and witnesses. “As soon as early voting started they (registrar) should have moved.”

Registrar Lisa Jeffers said the move to the basement of the library should be complete by Aug. 23. She said her office space in the facility’s current local history room will be smaller, but said early voting will have space in the lower level meeting room.

Entrance to the registrar’s office will be in the rear of the library, and the office’s new address will be 605 Market Street.

Jeffers said she advised city officials that the move had to be done “in plenty of time” for early voting, which starts Sept. 23, and for the fall elections.

A memo submitted to Waynesboro City Council for Monday night’s meeting from City Manager Mike Hamp said the move of the registrar’s office to its new home would likely be for a number of years.

Waynesboro Public Library Director Susan Versen said she is happy to help the registrar’s office.

“Voting is one of the most important things we do as citizens,” Versen said. “I support this and the library supports this.”

Versen said the library’s local history collection would be moved to the main floor of the library upstairs. In an email to Friends of the Library last week, Versen said the move would make the collection, including microfilm, available to more people than it has in the last few years.

The registrar’s move requires an ordinance change and two considerations. The change goes into effect after second consideration at the July 25 Waynesboro City Council meeting.