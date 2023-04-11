It was a small sample size, but speakers at a Monday night public hearing on Waynesboro’s tax rate for the fiscal year 2024 had a common message: equalize the rate.

Property values during the city’s recent reassessment rose by an average of nearly 30 percent. As a result, Waynesboro City Council would have to approve a tax rate of 74 cents per $100 when the council passes the budget for FY 2024 later this spring to equalize the tax rate.

City Manager Mike Hamp proposed a 79-cent rate when he presented his budget version to the council last week. Hamp said that rate would allow the city to maintain services at an affordable rate and reach one of the council’s budget goals agreed on at a February retreat. Under the Hamp budget proposal, the council could pay debt service on Nature’s Crossing Technology Center, the city industrial site off Interstate 64. Other council budget goals would not be reached.

Speakers Monday night reflected the stress of living on a fixed income and paying added taxes, and pressures, including how it would add costs to a local business.

Scott Mares, the owner of a bed and breakfast on Sherwood Avenue, said he is looking at a $500 monthly increase in escrow payments on his mortgage because of the potential tax increase. He urged the council to equalize the tax rate. “We’ll see if you are serious about 74 cents,” he said of the equalized rate.

Sheila Lilly said she and her husband live on Skyland Avenue and own several city rental properties. Lilly said she wants “a tax-neutral rate” approved. “If the tax rates go up, we will have to raise rental rates,” Lilly said.

Alfred Swicegood, a Stonewall Drive resident, said he has lived in Waynesboro since 1966. “This would be a horrible burden on some of the older folks,” Swicegood said. He said he is retired and lives on a limited income. He asked that the council equalize the tax rate and consider delaying some city projects, such as the current opening of Sunset Park at the former city landfill.

Hamp told the audience at Monday’s council meeting they will have a second chance to weigh in on the tax rate before the council approves the FY 2024 budget.

Waynesboro City Council is holding a work session Wednesday night to consider further additions and deletions to the nearly $62 million budget Hamp proposed last week.

The Hamp budget includes an average 5 percent pay hike for city employees and increased funding to the Waynesboro Schools of $1.4 million.