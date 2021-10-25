Waynesboro’s commissioner of the revenue Sabrina von Schilling touts customer service, experience in bid for re-election

Political races statewide for government positions have been heating up for weeks.
With less than two weeks until the Nov. 2 elections, Waynesboro’s commissioner of the revenue Sabrina von Schilling, a Lyndhurst native, is looking to win re-election over challenger Terry Kent.
So why does Sabrina von Schilling think she should be re-elected as Waynesboro’s commissioner of the revenue?
“I think because I have a record I can stand on,” von Schilling said, who was first ellected to be commissioner of the revenue in 2017. “Everything I do, I do because of the citizens. They’re the reason I’m here, they’ve elected me.”
Part of her job as commissioner of revenue sees von Schilling assess all motor vehicles and business equipment as well as conducting a real-estate tax relief for the elderly and disabled.
She also helps with handling all the meals and lodging tax for restaurants and hotels in the city as well as assisting tax payers with their state taxes.
Von Schilling said she isn’t looking to change much in the next four years if she’s re-elected.
“I think we have a great working relationship with not only our city officials, but the citizens of Waynesboro,” von Schilling said.
Since the beginning of the pandemic in 2000, von Schilling said one of the biggest changes that have occurred is the real estate tax relief for the elderly and disabled.
“I’d give them the opportunity under normal circumstances to be able to do home visits with them, because a lot of them can’t get out or it’s difficult for them to find rides," she said. "So I’ll do a home visit with them.”
She said because of the pandemic, the process has been difficult.
“They don’t want me coming in and I really don’t want have to put myself in that position as well," von Schilling said. "So we’ve offered to allow them to get a ride and come just to the parking lot and we would go out and facilitate their application for them."
Von Schilling said she should be re-elected because she knows the job.
“I know the duties of the job, I know the code of Virginia as well as the ordinance of the city in which those are the things that the commissioner of revenue takes an oath to uphold, and those are our guidelines,” she said. “I think by knowing that, and just having the relationships that I do have with not only the citizens but with the other department heads makes it a good relationship and something that we can continue to build on.”
Von Schilling said a priority is to treat everyone equally.
Most commissioners of revenue, including von Schilling, use the NADA value system because it’s the oldest value system. All commissioners have to use some sort of valuation system. The difference may be what category they use, such as clean retail, clean loan value and clean trade in.
Waynesboro was using the clean retail system when she entered office in 2017. Now, the city uses the clean trade in system.
“The code of Virginia says that we have to assess at the fair market value and I believe that after doing research, that the clean trade-in was a fairer assessment market value,” von Schilling said.
Waynesboro Ward B councilman Bruce Allen said von Schilling deserves to be re-elected.
“I would give Sabrina von Schilling 100 percent of my support," he said.
Allen works alongside von Schilling as a city official and at the Waynesboro Lions Club, where she is the president.
"She does a fantastic job, she works well with the treasurer’s office," Allen said. "They work hand-in–hand with our finance office in the city. On account of the old phrase, ‘If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it’.' She’s done an excellent job for us and she has my total support.”