Waynesboro’s commissioner of the revenue Sabrina von Schilling touts customer service, experience in bid for re-election

Since the beginning of the pandemic in 2000, von Schilling said one of the biggest changes that have occurred is the real estate tax relief for the elderly and disabled.

“I’d give them the opportunity under normal circumstances to be able to do home visits with them, because a lot of them can’t get out or it’s difficult for them to find rides," she said. "So I’ll do a home visit with them.”

She said because of the pandemic, the process has been difficult.

“They don’t want me coming in and I really don’t want have to put myself in that position as well," von Schilling said. "So we’ve offered to allow them to get a ride and come just to the parking lot and we would go out and facilitate their application for them."

Von Schilling said she should be re-elected because she knows the job.

“I know the duties of the job, I know the code of Virginia as well as the ordinance of the city in which those are the things that the commissioner of revenue takes an oath to uphold, and those are our guidelines,” she said. “I think by knowing that, and just having the relationships that I do have with not only the citizens but with the other department heads makes it a good relationship and something that we can continue to build on.”