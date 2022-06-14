Waynesboro’s noise ordinance to get attention

Revisions to Waynesboro’s noise ordinance will be considered in the coming weeks and could include a restriction on daytime noise.

Currently, under the city’s noise ordinance, there are no limits on daytime noise, said Mike Wilhelm, Waynesboro’s assistant city manager for public safety. The noise ordinance is enforceable from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Wilhelm offered an information briefing to Waynesboro City Council on Monday night.

The complaints about noise are frequent enough. A staff report submitted to council before Monday’s meeting said the city’s Emergency Operations Center had received 469 noise complaints over the past two years.

Pervasive noise can be tied to health disorders and hearing loss, according to Wilhelm. But any changes made in the city’s ordinance must follow the guidelines of being “objective and reasonably clear” as well as constitutional, Wilhelm said.

Members of Waynesboro City Council will offer feedback to Wilhelm over the coming weeks before changes are made.

One of the speakers during the public comment portion of Monday’s council meeting urged changes to the noise ordinance.

Julia Houchins, a city resident who lives in Ward D, said she is affected by a neighbor’s daily “head-banging music” that goes on all afternoon.

“I can hear it 200 feet away,” said Houchins, who said repeated requests to the neighbor to stop the music have gone unanswered.

Houchins described her predicament as both unfair and unhealthy.

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.