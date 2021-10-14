Waynesboro seeks $5 million-plus state grant for Nature’s Crossing

Hitchin said competition for the state grant is likely stiff. A Friday deadline made Council’s decision Wednesday necessary. A commonwealth decision on the grant is expected by the end of the year, Hitchin said.

Councilman Terry Short was the lone member of the four present at Wednesday’s meeting to vote against applying for the grant. The grant requires a 25 percent local match. Hitchin said VEDP would recognize money already spent on the Nature’s Crossing as part of the match. However, the city would still need to provide $760,000 in match money.

The match funds would come from the city’s capital improvements fund, Hitchin said.

Short said there was no community input or council discussions about spending “three quarters of a million dollars on a water and sewer project.” The councilman said city budget goals are discussed and set in the fall, well before major spending decisions are made the next year.

He also said such a commitment from city funds should mean “we ought to have a conversation with the community.” Short said since the city revised its comprehensive plan for development four years ago, he has heard no city residents speak in favor of a large investment in Nature’s Crossing.

“And in the blink of an eye, in 36 hours, the council is asked to commit three quarters of a million to the project,” he said.