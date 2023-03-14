Waynesboro City Council passed a resolution Monday to allow the Waynesboro Fire Department to seek a federal grant to pay nine new firefighters.

If the SAFER grant through the Federal Emergency Management Agency is approved, the salary and benefits of the additional firefighters would be covered for three years. Waynesboro City Council was told the grant application would be for $1.927 million.

The remaining question is, if the grant is approved, would Waynesboro City Council want to fund the positions once the three-year grant expires?

Assistant City Manager for Public Safety Mike Wilhlem said the city would ultimately have to pay $650,000-$700,000 annually to fund the positions.

Wilhelm said while the Waynesboro Fire Department is fully staffed, there are reasons to look for additional staffing. “It’s a balancing act. There are more buildings and more housing developments going in every day,” said Wilhelm, who also pointed to the anticipated construction of the West End Fire Station off Lew DeWitt Boulevard in the next couple of years.

Wilhelm said the city expects to hear about the SAFER grant by June and then will have to decide if it accepts it.

The FEMA website said the SAFER grants have returned firefighters to work, prevented layoffs and significantly boosted public safety.

Also, Monday night, the council approved a city code change that increases fines for parking violations from $10 to $20.

Wilhelm told the council that the city proposed the change after looking at the fines neighboring cities were levying against parking offenders. He said the satisfaction of parking needs downtown is a “balancing act.”

The intent, Wilhelm said, is to meet the increased needs of downtown businesses while offering convenience for downtown visitors.

According to Wilhelm, the city has been collecting between $3,000 and $4,000 per year in parking fine revenue.