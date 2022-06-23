Waynesboro voters pick Ben Cline in low-turnout primary election

Tuesday’s Republican primary in Waynesboro between 6th District Rep. Ben Cline, R-Botetourt, and challenger Merritt Hale went smoothly, officials said.

Cline, who received endorsements from both Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin and former President Donald Trump, will now face Democratic nominee Jennifer Lewis of Waynesboro in the general election in November.

On Tuesday, 5.2% of registered voters cast ballots in Waynesboro. Cline won 80% of the vote while Hale had 19% of the vote, with six of seven precincts reporting. Lisa Jeffers, Waynesboro City’s general registrar said it was lower than what she expected.

“I was expecting more than what we did get,” she said. “But regardless of the turnout, the primary is always the same.”

Andy Shifflett, chief election officer at the Westminster Presbyterian Church, said more than 100 residents voted in-person in in Ward D as of Tuesday afternoon. Traditionally, one-party primaries do not have a big turnout like the midterms and presidential elections. COVID-19 has also changed how some residents vote with many opting for early voting.

“That gives people ample opportunity to go to the registrar’s office and vote,” Shifflett said Tuesday. “And so, a lot of people that would come today had voted because of early voting.”

Jeffers said a lack of information about the primary might also be why fewer people voted.

“I think that if there were more advertisements, more people are aware, and maybe people don’t want to be labeled a party,” she said.

One voter, Katrina Crawford, a long-time resident of Waynesboro in Ward D, said it worries her when both political parties cannot find a middle ground.

“I think in particular one party tends to be moving to the extreme,” she said. “I’m more of a middle road kind of a gal.”

Politicians should also have more common sense, Crawford said.

“They could be more realistic about what’s going on in the world and our country, and not believe every crazy conspiracy theory that’s out there,” she said.

Ward B, another large voting precinct, had more than 115 people vote at the Waynesboro Public Library as of Tuesday afternoon, hours before the polls closed.

“Things are running smoothly,” said Thom Carter, chief election officer at the Waynesboro Public Library. “So many people are so proud to be voting.”

Although the majority of voters were older, there were younger people voting, as well as first-time voters.

“Younger folks are registering because they want to be a part of this process, so then it’s important to them that they have the opportunity to cast their ballot just like everybody else,” said Elizabeth Bouldin-Clopton, the chairperson of the electoral board in Waynesboro.

Waynesboro has a total of 15,192 registered voters. Since the recent redistricting of the wards, Shifflett and Carter said quite a few voters have showed at the wrong precinct.

“It will be worse this fall,” Shifflett said, in regards to the 2022 midterm elections. “There needs to be more educating and newspapers could help. It’s to make people aware that there has been changes.”

Bouldin-Clopton said things will be fine in the November election.

“We’re absolutely able to handle the influx,” she said. “We’ve done it before and we’ve made it strides with the new polling passes.”

Jeffers agreed.

“Putting on an election, whether primary or general, is the same process and the same factors to go in,” she said. “We have to always be prepared whether it’s a big turnout or a smaller turnout.”

