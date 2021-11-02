Waynesboro voters say education, taxes were priorities when casting ballots

Cathy Minton, of Waynesboro, walked in to the Waynesboro Ward B voting poll at Westminster Presbyterian Church on Tuesday ready to vote with two issues on her mind.
“One would be education and secure funding for teachers and schools, and the second was how the next governor will handle the ongoing pandemic,” Minton said.
Minton, a psychologist with Waynesboro City Schools, said her priority is having a governor that supports education.
“Not only academically, but in social functioning and emotional functioning as well,” Minton said.
Minton supports raises for teachers in order to retain good ones, saying turnover and staff shortages is a problem.
Sonya Terrell, 53, also said education was an important factor for her.
“That’s why I voted Republican for governor,” she said. “School children was my main concern.”
David Wolfe, 71, said he was motivated to vote on Tuesday for two reasons.
“One, I believe that you ought to vote,” Wolfe said. “Two, I have some strong feelings about democracy and I think no matter how we feel about issues, or whether we feel like there’s no option to what exactly we feel, we owe it to vote as part of our duty as citizens.”
Wolfe said voting was one way to express ourselves as citizens.
“Sitting on your hands doesn’t get us anywhere,” Wolfe said.
Waynesboro resident Kristina Winn said she thinks it’s important to vote, whether it be local or national elections.
“There’s a lot of changes happening in our country right now, some good, some bad,” she said. “So I just wanted to make sure I voted for people who aligned with the changes I really cared about like the environment, abortion rights. Different things going on right now.”
Winn thinks big things are happening at the local level.
“I’m a dance teacher so I work with children and stuff that affects them is really important to me to make sure they’re getting the education they deserve and everyone’s being treated equally,” Winn said.
Education, although a common issue of importance, was not only thing Waynesboro voters cared about Tuesday.
“I’m totally opposed to abortion in general,” said Deborah Counter, 71. “I’m a strong pro-lifer. I’ll be the first one to speak up and say that any governor that allows [abortions] doesn’t deserve to be governor.”
Eileen Tomich, 67, said the issues important to her were women’s rights and voting rights in addition to education, adding she thinks it’s important to keep Democrats in office.
“Ours just keep rising and we have a lot of elderly folk that have trouble paying their taxes and of course their social security raise is getting taken away by Medicare,” Ellen Braun said. “So I think taxes and taking care of our elderly are what really affect me” said Braun, 55, who also noted that she runs a food bank.