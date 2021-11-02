Waynesboro voters say education, taxes were priorities when casting ballots

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Wolfe said voting was one way to express ourselves as citizens.

“Sitting on your hands doesn’t get us anywhere,” Wolfe said.

Waynesboro resident Kristina Winn said she thinks it’s important to vote, whether it be local or national elections.

“There’s a lot of changes happening in our country right now, some good, some bad,” she said. “So I just wanted to make sure I voted for people who aligned with the changes I really cared about like the environment, abortion rights. Different things going on right now.”

Winn thinks big things are happening at the local level.

“I’m a dance teacher so I work with children and stuff that affects them is really important to me to make sure they’re getting the education they deserve and everyone’s being treated equally,” Winn said.

Education, although a common issue of importance, was not only thing Waynesboro voters cared about Tuesday.

“I’m totally opposed to abortion in general,” said Deborah Counter, 71. “I’m a strong pro-lifer. I’ll be the first one to speak up and say that any governor that allows [abortions] doesn’t deserve to be governor.”