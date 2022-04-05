Waynesboro's Parks and Rec official tells city council Sunset Park should be safe

Waynesboro City Council was told Tuesday that should it approve the Sunset Park project, a number of safety measures would be in place.

The council is to vote on April 25 whether to proceed with bids and construction at the 107-acre former city landfill. The project carries about a $2.5 million cost. Approximately 17 acres of the site is the former landfill.

In addition to mountain and biking trails, the park would include parking for about 130 vehicles, a pavilion and restroom facilities near the park overlook. A majestic view of Waynesboro is available from Sunset Park.

Parks and Recreation Director Dwayne Jones said gates would be installed to prevent Sunset Park visitors both after dark and during inclement weather such as during snow or ice storms.

“The gates would not open after dark,” Jones said.

Park restrooms would also be locked after hours.

And in the event of emergencies, Jones said trail markers installed in the park would help first responders locate someone in need of emergency help. An actual simulation of a rescue from Sunset Park was performed by the Waynesboro Fire Department in 2019, according to Jones.

Councilman Bruce Allen, who has expressed his concerns about safety and other issues related to Sunset Park, asked Jones about the possibility of the city’s homeless population using Sunset Park.

“The homeless tend to congregate where they can get services and products,” Jones said.

He said the sloping and extreme terrain needed to access Sunset Park without a car would likely discourage the homeless from locating there.

Trash cans would be located near the pavilion area. Jones would anticipate a greater trash collection during the summer months when more park visitors were present.

While there would be grass areas in the park, Jones said the plan calls for the planting of meadow areas, which require less frequent mowing.

