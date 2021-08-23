Waynesboro's proposed animal code changes spark spirited response from residents

“Imagine giving away two of your children,” she said.

She asked that council consider a grandfather clause for existing dog and cat owners.

Her husband, Chris Graham, said he was concerned the council “wouldn’t do the right thing” in four weeks when votes are made on the changes. Graham said a staff report on the changes was vague, and he wondered about the true impact on city residents by the changes.

“How will life be improved in Waynesboro?” said Graham, who asked council to fix the proposal.

Ed Clark, co-founder and president of the Wildlife Center of Virginia, said the intent of the city’s changes are appropriate. But he said one of the issues is imposing arbitrary numbers. Clark said one cat not kept in the right yard that roams, could kill birds and do more harm than several dogs that are properly attended to. He urged the council to consider tweaking the proposal and give it careful thought.

Waynesboro Mayor Bobby Henderson reassured a packed house Monday night the council would carefully consider the changes before voting Sept. 27.

“We have a chance to work out the kinks. We have at least a full month to get this right,” he said.