Waynesboro's proposed animal code changes spark spirited response from residents

An update to the city code that proposes limiting the number of cats and dogs residents can have, and bans roosters, sparked spirited comment Monday night at the Waynesboro City Council meeting.
City manager Mike Hamp said much of the code regarding animals was written in the 1960s, and was last updated in 2007. Hamp said the changes are a starting point and said the city “may end up in the place we are today” when the council votes on the changes Sept. 27.
Of particular concern Monday was a change that limits households to four dogs or five cats, and seven animals total. The proposal applies to dogs or cats at least four months old. If approved, there would be no grandfathering of existing situations, and city residents would have 90 days to comply after the change takes effect.
The reaction from dog and cat owners was palpable and real Monday night. Leah Cave, a Waynesboro mother of four children, also has two dogs, three cats, roosters and pigs.
“I’m prepared to sell my house,” Cave told council.
She said the animals are kept in the house and sleep with one of her children. Cave said the proposed restriction on animals “no longer makes me feel welcome.”
Crystal Graham, a Chatham Road resident, said her six dogs are spayed and neutered, regularly walked and regularly receive veterinary care.
“Imagine giving away two of your children,” she said.
She asked that council consider a grandfather clause for existing dog and cat owners.
Her husband, Chris Graham, said he was concerned the council “wouldn’t do the right thing” in four weeks when votes are made on the changes. Graham said a staff report on the changes was vague, and he wondered about the true impact on city residents by the changes.
“How will life be improved in Waynesboro?” said Graham, who asked council to fix the proposal.
Ed Clark, co-founder and president of the Wildlife Center of Virginia, said the intent of the city’s changes are appropriate. But he said one of the issues is imposing arbitrary numbers. Clark said one cat not kept in the right yard that roams, could kill birds and do more harm than several dogs that are properly attended to. He urged the council to consider tweaking the proposal and give it careful thought.
Waynesboro Mayor Bobby Henderson reassured a packed house Monday night the council would carefully consider the changes before voting Sept. 27.
“We have a chance to work out the kinks. We have at least a full month to get this right,” he said.
At least one member of council expressed concerns about the changes. Councilman Bruce Allen said before the meeting he would have to hear persuasive arguments to agree to the limits on cats and gos.
“For people without children, the dogs become their children,” he said.
Allen said during the meeting he would maintain open ears and listen to constituents.
Henderson said there have been complaints about roosters crowing in neighborhoods across Waynesboro. And the mayor said there have been complaints, though infrequent, about households of large numbers of cats not properly cared for.
Representatives of area cat and dog adoption groups carried signs and gathered outside Waynesboro City Hall before the meeting. They also spoke against the changes during the meeting. They said the changes would be difficult.
“I would have to choose which of the animals I would keep,” said Barb Susen of Waynesboro.
Other key changes to the city code include: A limiting of chicken hens to 10 per household and no roaming chickens. Chickens must be kept in a secured fenced area. Goats would be allowed for brush cleaning.
There is no grandfathering of existing regulations regarding chickens if approved. Residents have 90 days from the adoption of changes to comply, Hamp said.