Youngkin budget amendments would delay Augusta County Courthouse referendum, add costs

Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin has drastically amended General Assembly legislation authorizing a November referendum on the move of the Augusta County Courthouse, delaying the referendum until 2023.

The Youngkin amendments call for two sets of plans by two architects selected by a judge, and having the plans made available two months before a referendum. Another Youngkin amendment to the legislation passed in March would delay the referendum until at least November 2023.

Augusta County is under a 2021 court order from the chief judge of the 25th Circuit to deal with the inadequate facilities at the current courthouse in Staunton, which was built in 1901. In his order, Judge Chap Goodwin described the current facilities in Staunton as “insecure, out of repair, or otherwise pose a danger to the health, welfare and safety of court employees or the public.”

The Youngkin amendments blindsided area members of the General Assembly who put forth the legislation in the Virginia House and Senate to have a courthouse referendum on the ballot in November. Both Sen. Emmett Hanger and Del. John Avoli said they were not told of the amendments. Both said they were seeking an explanation from Youngkin’s office on Thursday.

“What we have in front of us is totally unacceptable,” Hanger, R-Augusta, said. “I hope to get the governor to back off on the proposed substitute. It will cost another $1 million to get this work done with other architects.”

Hangers said the governor’s amendments are contrary “to what seven members of the board of supervisors decided is best.”

Avoli, R-Staunton, whose district includes Augusta County, said he had not been notified.

“I’m trying to get an explanation and have not received an explanation,” he said.

Augusta County Board of Supervisors Chairman Gerald Garber said the Youngkin amendments were “pure politics.”

“With hundreds of bills it would be a stretch to say he (Youngkin} knew about this,” Garber said. Already, Augusta County has had architectural work done on a Verona move. The county also has land available for a courthouse in Verona. Augusta County Administrator Tim Fitzgerald said in March that the county was “reengaging” with architects on the cost of a courthouse in Staunton versus one in Verona.

Under Youngkin’s amendment, two firms “would do the same work,” Garber said. The board chairman said he would wait to see if negotiating could change the Youngkin amendments.

The News Virginian made telephone calls and sent emails to Youngkin’s press office on Thursday, but the emails and phone calls were not answered. The amendments to the courthouse legislation were among more than 100 bills amended by Youngkin, who took office in January as the first Republican governor in Virginia since Bob McDonnell in 2010.

In a Monday press release announcing the amendments, Youngkin said “the bipartisan accomplishments of this legislative session will be strengthened by the amendments I have added and will increase the positive impacts on Virginians.”

The new governor detailed amendments that included eliminating a potential tax increase on gaming receipts paid by charitable organizations and changes to a bill allowing law enforcement the limited use of facial recognition technology. Youngkin asked the General Assembly “to adopt these changes and quickly enact them into law so that they can benefit all residents of the Commonwealth.”