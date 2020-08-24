Grace Christian School confirms COVID-19 case, closes for cleaning

STAUNTON — One person associated with Grace Christian School tested positive for COVID-19, the school announced Monday.

The school opened for its first day of the 2020-2021 school year on Thursday.

The person was on the high school campus on Thursday and Friday, but the school said that they did not contract the virus while on campus.

Grace Christian High is currently closed for disinfecting and cleaning. Additionally, anyone who was directly exposed has been asked to quarantine for 14 days.

"(We have) been and will be working closely with the Central Shenandoah Health Department to determine our steps," the school said in a statement.

Grace Christian School said they are utilizing the CDC recommendations on reopening guidance for cleaning and disinfecting public spaces to reduce viral transmission.

"Please show kindness and be in prayer for the person who tested positive for COVID and their family, along with those who were directly exposed," the school said in a statement.

