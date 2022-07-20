 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Greater Augusta Alzheimer’s Walk set for Sept. 24

Waynesboro, Staunton and Augusta County residents will join the worldwide battle to end Alzheimer’s disease at the Alzheimer’s Association Walk on Sept. 24.

The Alzheimer’s Association Central and Western Virginia chapter will host Walk to End Alzheimer’s Greater Augusta at the Muphy Deming College of Health Sciences in Fishersville. The check-in on Sept. 24 starts at 8 a.m. The opening ceremony starts at 9:30 a.m.

On walk day, participants honor those affected by Alzheimer’s with the Promise Garden ceremony, a mission-focused experience that signifies solidarity in the fight aginst the disease.

More than 6 million Americans are living with Alzheimer’s. In Virginia alone, there are more than 150,000 stricken with the disease.

To sign up as a walker or team captain or to learn more about becoming a sponsor or volunteer at the walk visit alz.org/greateraugustawalk website or call 800-272-3900.

