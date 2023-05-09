The Greater Augusta Regional Chamber of Commerce wrapped up the week late Thursday morning by hosting its annual graduation ceremony for professionals in the community expanding their leadership skills.

The nine-month program, Leadership Greater Augusta, offers participants sessions on business skills such as leadership and project management to professionals who are already in their field and are likely to be promoted. The participants who attended these sessions are professionals in the community’s for-profit or non-profit sectors.

“We want to give people a classroom experience around leadership, talk about theory, talk about some skills and knowledge that they can use,” said Jason Boron, leadership consultant and LGA’s facilitator. “We also try to give them community opportunities.”

“It’s neat to see how they’ve grown,” Boron said about the participants’ growth through the LGA. “Just seeing the light that pops on or that idea that clicks gives them a little bit more opportunity to be a stronger leader, and that’s the fun part of seeing how they’ve applied what they’ve learned in class.”

Participant Rebekah Ray of the American Shakespeare Center presented what she learned within the program was self-acceptance as a leader. Ray told the audience she always strived to be a high performer in her work but had different work productivity that she deemed “lazy” or “stupid” than others. She was diagnosed with attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, mainly known as ADHD, at 26 years old.

“Having ADHD doesn’t mean someone can’t be an effective leader,” Ray told the audience. “Between researching ADHD and learning about my strengths through the LGA class, it’s been quite an eye-opening experience for me for the last couple of months.”

Ray said while having ADHD makes her productivity different from others, she learned that having a different work style is OK and can react to stressful situations calmly and collectedly due to her hyperfocus. Ray also said she can bring enthusiasm and liveliness to her workplace.

“Having someone with ADHD on your team can be a huge asset,” she said. “People with ADHD can be creative and spark many new ideas and innovation within your company.”

Another participant, Charle McCauley, an education and outreach coordinator at Valley Children’s Advocacy, said she attended the LGA program because her organization wanted to connect with other professionals to spread awareness of child sexual abuse.

“We wanted to be able to connect and build bridges, especially when it comes talking to so many people about child sexual abuse, it’s something that thrives in secrecy, so we have to make connections and bring it to light,” McCauley said.

The education and outreach coordinator said the LGA program taught her about playing into her strengths as a leader.

“I think being able to relate to your employees and people that you’re leading and engaging them in their strengths and helping them grow,” McCauley said. “If we can grow and have passion in our work, that translates to the services we provide to the clients.”

Although most of these business skill sets can be learned at a college institution, Boron said the LGA differs from business schools because of its flexibility and community connections.

“We only give nine sessions with them [participants], and what we’re trying to do with them is to give them some solid skills, especially when it comes to interpersonal skills, which I think is not acquired through business schools, but I can’t speak for all business schools,” he said. “I think what we’re giving them are those one-to-one connections with community leaders and other community members that they won’t get at a school that may not be in their region.”

Boron said he feels great about the graduation ceremony and seeing the business professionals’ supporters show their appreciation.

“I’ve had the opportunity to work with them in a classroom setting,” he said. “I haven’t had the opportunity to see the people that they impact on a daily basis, so that’s fun to see.”