Greater Augusta Regional Tourism launches SAW Savings to help local businesses

Greater Augusta Regional Tourism, the regional tourism organization for Staunton, Augusta County and Waynesboro is launching the SAW Savings Pass — a new program that aims to support local businesses that have been adversely affected by COVID-19.

The passport is a free program that both visitors and locals can sign up for, connecting them directly to special offers and discounts at more than 30 local businesses currently included in the passport, with more to be added.

GART applied for and received a GO Virginia Economic Resilience and Recovery grant in the summer of 2020 in order to support small businesses reopening after the initial shutdown because of the global health crisis. As part of the grant, GART is launching the SAW Savings Pass, a website, as well as a video series aimed at encouraging visitors to return to the SAW region.

“We are thrilled to be putting a portion of GART’s grant funding to use with the launch of the SAW Savings Pass, which will drive traffic to our remarkable and perseverant small businesses,” said Jennifer Callison, Tourism & Marketing Manager for the City of Waynesboro.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}