Greater Augusta’s virtual 2020 Walk to End Alzheimer’s walk a success

Fahrney said the COVID-19 pandemic had made it difficult to fundraise this year, but they’ve really seen a pick up in donations within the last week and have already exceeded the team’s fundraising goal.

“You hated to reach out to people because they were struggling, but unfortunately Alzheimer’s isn’t letting up so we just had to think of really innovative ways to fundraise and to get people to donate,” Fahrney said.

The team raised $7,932.50 as of Saturday morning and had an original goal of $2,500.

Emily Anderson, the logistics chairman for Legacy Legs, said many of the fundraisers were in person in the past.

“We would have a live auction and things like that where people were here, but we did find a way to do some of our bigger ones virtually,” Anderson said. “One of the most popular fundraisers is a lip sync battle. We were able to film that here, and put it on social media and people could see it and donate that way.”

Legacy Legs team member Debbie McQueen has raised $2,122 and holds the top spot for the team member with the most donations.