Greater Augusta’s virtual 2020 Walk to End Alzheimer’s walk a success

Team Legacy Legs gathered in front of The Legacy at North Augusta on Saturday morning to participate in the virtual 2020 Walk to End Alzheimer’s Walk.
Saturday’s virtual walk began with an online opening ceremony on the newly released Walk Mainstage, followed by team walking and participants driving by a view-only Promise Garden planted at Augusta Health in Fishersville. The day ended with a virtual celebration party Saturday evening.
Dr. William J. Doherty, the vice president and chief medical officer of Augusta Health, was this year’s emcee for the online ceremony.
“I would love to be seeing all of your faces in person, but your health and safety is our top priority,” Doherty said. “Even if things look a little different today, one thing hasn’t changed– our commitment to ending Alzheimer’s.”
Typically, the walk is a large in-person gathering, but it was changed this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Small teams were encouraged to walk on their own throughout the community.
Doherty recognized Pat Fahrney, Greater Augusta’s event chair. Fahrney is a member of the Legacy Legs team and walked in honor of her father and mother-in-law.
“My father had dementia and was a resident here at Legacy before he passed away,” Fahrney said. “All of my siblings are walking today, and we walk with Legacy because they were so good to him while he was here.”
Fahrney said the COVID-19 pandemic had made it difficult to fundraise this year, but they’ve really seen a pick up in donations within the last week and have already exceeded the team’s fundraising goal.
“You hated to reach out to people because they were struggling, but unfortunately Alzheimer’s isn’t letting up so we just had to think of really innovative ways to fundraise and to get people to donate,” Fahrney said.
The team raised $7,932.50 as of Saturday morning and had an original goal of $2,500.
Emily Anderson, the logistics chairman for Legacy Legs, said many of the fundraisers were in person in the past.
“We would have a live auction and things like that where people were here, but we did find a way to do some of our bigger ones virtually,” Anderson said. “One of the most popular fundraisers is a lip sync battle. We were able to film that here, and put it on social media and people could see it and donate that way.”
Legacy Legs team member Debbie McQueen has raised $2,122 and holds the top spot for the team member with the most donations.
McQueen is not only a nurse at Legacy, but has also stepped in as the resident’s hairdresser since a stylist hasn’t been able to return to the salon because the building is still closed to the public because of the pandemic. She can’t take money for services, but residents are tipping her to donate to the fundraiser.
“It’s amazing,” McQueen said. “The residents are good donors anyway through our fundraisers that we have under normal circumstances, but they’ve really just come out and put that money in the tip jar to get their hair done. They are really supportive, and all know it’s going toward Alzheimer’s.”
McQueen walked Saturday in honor of her brother, Mike Gorsage, who died last December from Lewy Body Dementia.
The view-only Promise Garden was planted where the walk was originally scheduled to take place at Augusta Health. This year’s garden was drive-by only to keep walkers safe during the pandemic.
“When you get over there, you’ll see how nice it looks,” Fahrney said. “It gives you cold chills.”
Walkers usually carry the different-colored flowers, which symbolize someone’s relation to the disease. Blue represents those with Alzheimer’s, purple represents those who’ve lost someone to Alzheimer’s, yellow represents Alzheimer’s caregivers and orange represents those who give financial support but may not know anyone with Alzheimer’s.
“You can’t hardly say there’s a family that’s not been affected by it,” Fahrney said.
The Greater Augusta chapter has raised $51,877 of their $84,675 goal so far this year. Those interested in donating to the Alzheimer’s Association can do so online. Fundraising ends on Dec. 31.
“We’re all walking and fundraising for the same thing, a world without Alzheimer’s and other dementia,” Doherty said.
