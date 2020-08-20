Greater Augusta's annual Walk to End Alzheimer’s to take place virtually in September

Events for this year’s Greater Augusta Walk to End Alzheimer’s kicked off Wednesday with a virtual pep rally.
“We celebrate each of you and thank each of you for coming together to raise funds to one day live in a world without Alzheimer’s and other dementias,” said Pat Fahrney, Greater Augusta’s event chair.
Walk participants and team captains shared their experiences working with the Alzheimer’s Association during the pep rally. Details about this year’s walk were also discussed, and one major change was highlighted — the 2020 Walk to End Alzheimer’s scheduled for Sept. 19 is now a virtual event because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Individuals will have the opportunity to participate in online events on a newly released platform called the Walk Mainstage, which allows participants to access each part of the walk day online. Walkers can also hear from keynote speakers, connect with fellow fundraisers and access resources through the platform.
Walk Day events will be accessible through the Walk Mainstage. This year’s walk begins with a virtual opening ceremony at 9 a.m., walking at 9:30 a.m., visiting the view-only planted Promise Garden from 10:30 a.m. to noon, and finishing the day with a virtual Celebration Party at 5:30 p.m.
“This year’s walk is everywhere — it’s on every sidewalk, on every track, it’s on every trail,” said Roger Aldhizer, the host and team recruitment chair for Greater Augusta. “Your health and safety are our top priorities, so we’re not going to have a large in-person gathering this year.”
Those participating in this year’s walk can download the Walk to End Alzheimer’s mobile app to track their steps on or before Sept. 19. The app allows users to progress along a virtual walk path, share progress on social media and hear motivational messages as they walk. The app also tracks fundraising progress and makes it possible to donate directly through the app.
Stuarts Draft resident Della Taylor shared her reason for walking during Wednesday’s pep rally. Her mother and younger sister, who was born with down syndrome, died within the same year from Alzheimer’s. The disease affected them both very differently, she said.
“I hope you will do your best to raise money for this cause because we do want the first survivor,” Taylor said.
Mary Sandridge, director of communications and marketing of the Alzheimer’s Association for the central and western Virginia and greater Richmond chapters, said the Promise Garden is a big part of the walk.
“It’s a very poignant part of the opening ceremony, and it means a lot to people,” Sandridge said.
The Promise Garden will be planted at Augusta Health in Fishersville, where the walk was originally scheduled to take place. Sandridge said it’s drive-by only and is not encouraging people to get out of their cars and take pictures in front of the garden.
Aldhizer also encouraged participants to share their fundraising pages on social media.
“By sharing your fundraiser on Facebook, you will be able to reach friends and acquaintances that you might not otherwise think about asking for support,” he said.
As of Wednesday, 43 teams are registered for September’s virtual walk event. A total of $30,116 has been raised. This year’s fundraising goal is set at $84,675.
Those interested in registering for the virtual walk or donating to the Alzheimer’s Association can do so online.
