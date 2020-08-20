Greater Augusta's annual Walk to End Alzheimer’s to take place virtually in September

“This year’s walk is everywhere — it’s on every sidewalk, on every track, it’s on every trail,” said Roger Aldhizer, the host and team recruitment chair for Greater Augusta. “Your health and safety are our top priorities, so we’re not going to have a large in-person gathering this year.”

Those participating in this year’s walk can download the Walk to End Alzheimer’s mobile app to track their steps on or before Sept. 19. The app allows users to progress along a virtual walk path, share progress on social media and hear motivational messages as they walk. The app also tracks fundraising progress and makes it possible to donate directly through the app.

Stuarts Draft resident Della Taylor shared her reason for walking during Wednesday’s pep rally. Her mother and younger sister, who was born with down syndrome, died within the same year from Alzheimer’s. The disease affected them both very differently, she said.

“I hope you will do your best to raise money for this cause because we do want the first survivor,” Taylor said.