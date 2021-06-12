Green Leaf Grill readies to reopen

“The menu has definitely been modified,” Hollinger said. “We had to modify for multiple reasons — some of it is product shortage.”

Some proteins, such as crab and scallops have become “astronomically priced” due to COVID-19, and because lunch will not be served in the initial days of the restaurant’s reopening. Some sandwiches may not be available on the menu when customers arrive. However, if a particular dish isn’t available as a regular menu item or as a special upon one’s trip back to the Green Leaf, should a customer truly want the dish, they can always inquire with their servers to see if it’s possible to make it in the kitchen.

“I will bend over backwards to give people some of the things that they may have been craving and missed,” Hollinger said. “But try what we have to offer. Try something new if one of your favorites maybe didn’t make the cut to stay on the menu. Sometimes, things have to come off for a reason.”

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Sometimes, things do indeed change. The times certainly have over the past year.

Speaking of change, some of the staff has certainly changed, as well.

New servers, like 20-year-old Hanna Snow, are excited to see what the Green Leaf looks like packed with hungry guests looking to enjoy their evening downtown.