Green Leaf Grill readies to reopen

The green light has officially been lit for The Green Leaf Grill.
Since May 2011, Green Leaf has been a staple of the Waynesboro community, serving up mouth-watering Cajun-American dishes such as their shrimp & grits and jambalaya alongside classic dishes like crab cakes, flat iron steak, etc.
On March 17, 2020, the restaurant shut down due to the pandemic. However, come what will have been 456 days since then, the community hotspot is ready to reopen its doors.
The Green Leaf Grill will finally open again to the public at 4 p.m. Wednesday. For now, the restaurant will be open strictly for dinner services from 4 to 8 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.
Alongside a new logo and new refrigeration, there will be plenty of classic, returning aspects of the Grill that longtime customers will easily recognize — mainly, the staff.
Owner and Chef Chris Hollinger is ecstatic about opening the restaurant again to the public, but wants customers to know that, at least for now, some things about the business will be different following the reopening of The Green Leaf Grill.
“To start with the reopening, we’re not going to offer lunch service,” Hollinger said. “We decided that it would be easier to work with the staff that we have instead of scrambling to find new people because of the shortage in the industry right now.”
Hollinger is hopeful lunch services will eventually be added on Friday and Saturday afternoons, but it depends on whether enough staff can be hired. Following a tumultuous 2020, Hollinger doesn’t want any additional stress to be added to staff members in addition to the uncertainty of both their health and the health of the customers.
Additionally, when the restaurant reopens on Wednesday, about 20 tables will be available with nearly 60 seats offered “in a perfect scenario,” including the bar. The Green Leaf Grill will not offer takeout services through DoorDash, Grubhub or other third-party delivery services, but that the restaurant is looking into hiring a delivery driver, Hollinger said.
To Hollinger, he understands what the restaurant’s return means to the city, but hopes those who come out will be patient and work with the staff to ensure everyone enjoys their return to the Green Leaf.
“We’re going to try to accommodate everybody,” Hollinger said. “We understand that this is a big deal for the community. I’m ecstatic that everybody is as excited about this reopening as I’d hoped they would be, but I want to do it the right way. I don’t want to overwhelm my staff at the same time.”
As far as the menu goes, many favorites from the pre-COVID menu will return, but the menu will look slightly different than some may remember.
“The menu has definitely been modified,” Hollinger said. “We had to modify for multiple reasons — some of it is product shortage.”
Some proteins, such as crab and scallops have become “astronomically priced” due to COVID-19, and because lunch will not be served in the initial days of the restaurant’s reopening. Some sandwiches may not be available on the menu when customers arrive. However, if a particular dish isn’t available as a regular menu item or as a special upon one’s trip back to the Green Leaf, should a customer truly want the dish, they can always inquire with their servers to see if it’s possible to make it in the kitchen.
“I will bend over backwards to give people some of the things that they may have been craving and missed,” Hollinger said. “But try what we have to offer. Try something new if one of your favorites maybe didn’t make the cut to stay on the menu. Sometimes, things have to come off for a reason.”
Sometimes, things do indeed change. The times certainly have over the past year.
Speaking of change, some of the staff has certainly changed, as well.
New servers, like 20-year-old Hanna Snow, are excited to see what the Green Leaf looks like packed with hungry guests looking to enjoy their evening downtown.
“I’m interested to see the vibe of this place once customers are in here,” Snow said. “Just seeing it full again and being able to talk with people, that’s probably what I’m most excited for.”
Unfortunately, some members of the pre-COVID staff will not be returning.
Last year, the restaurant lost one of its managers to the coronavirus.
Norman Howard was a man beloved by the business and an integral part of what made The Green Leaf Grill the Green Leaf. House Manager Erin Burford called him a “staple” of the business, and a man who absolutely loved the Green Leaf and the people in it.
“He was one of my best friends,” Hollinger said. “I could always rely on him to have my back and stand up for me when other people wouldn’t. He was a very talented man and is unreplaceable as a person. His [vibrancy] is going to be so missed.”
This sense of family runs deep in the Green Leaf.
Many regular customers who come in are seen instead as “friends” and “guests,” while many on the staff see themselves as more than just a staff — they’re family, too.
To General Manager and Bartender Justin Younes, this “huge family dynamic” between everyone on staff starts at the top and can be seen and felt by everyone who comes in the building.
“We all care about each other,” Younes said. “We all root for each other in every aspect. It starts with Chris. He’s a great guy to work for and he really does care about his employees. He genuinely, genuinely cares … it starts with him and just kind of trickles its way down to everybody.”
The same can be said by Server Stephen Morin, the family’s “jack of all trades.”
“It’s a place where you always feel welcome,” Morin said. “You’re greeted by smiling faces all the time. You’re not allowed to frown here. It’s not like you’re not allowed to, it’s just [that] you can’t.”
The Green Leaf Grill is, finally, back open for business.
Regulars are excited, the staff is excited, and good times are primed to return to a business that has built a strong reputation in downtown Waynesboro for the past decade.
“My staff loves the guests that walk through these doors,” Hollinger said. “They’ve created relationships with our guests that are incredible … it’s going to be exciting to see all [of] the familiar faces coming back through the door.”