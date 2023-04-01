Groovy times are around the corner for the River City.

Waynesboro's outdoor concert series, Groovin on the Greenway, returns to Constitution Park at 6 p.m. May 18 and will continue through July 27.

Just in time for the warmer months, Waynesboro’s Parks and Recreation have been planning this popular downtown event since January. City officials look forward to when residents can come out and groove to the beat.

“I think it’s a great event to bring people from the community out just to have fun and enjoy the park and the local bands,” said Kylie Pitts, Waynesboro Park and Recreation’s special event coordinator.

Local bands and artists such as Little Walter and the Convictions on May 18, Mad Maxx and the Groove Train Band on May 25, Susie and the Pistols on June 1, Who Shot John on June 8, Redd Dots 2 on June 15, The Seven Bends Bands on June 22, Thieves of Burden on June 29, Empty Bottles on July 6, Dunlap and Mabe on July 13, Righteous Friendz Band on July 20 and Cake Fight on July 27 will all be performing every Thursday evening.

The Blue Ridge Children’s Museum will also offer activities for kids at Groovin’ on the Greenway.

While Groovin’ on the Greenway is two months away, there will also be other significant events hosted by Waynesboro’s Parks and Recreation.

Parks and Recreation and New Valley Church will host their Easter Egg Hunt on April 8 at Ridgeview Park from 10 to 11 a.m. New Valley Church will hide over 10,000 easter eggs for kids to find. There will be different age groups starting the egg hunt at different times. Children 2 and under will begin at 10 a.m., three-year-olds to preschoolers will start at 10:10 a.m., kindergarteners to first graders will begin at 10:20 a.m. and second to third graders will start at 10:30 a.m.

“We’re really excited about that one,” Pitts said. “It’s going to be fun.”

Parks and Recreation is hosting its Rosenwald Open House Block Party on May 6 from 1 to 4 p.m. The event will include live music by Redd Dots 2, a food truck from Sooners BBQ, a scavenger hunt, yard activities, a basketball shooting contest and prizes.

“Not many people know what we have to offer here,” Pitts said. “We want to be a safe space for the community, too, so we definitely want to bring people in and use up this space a little bit more.”

Right before Groovin’ on the Greenway on May 13 from noon to 4 p.m., Friends of Shenandoah Valley Animal Services Center and Parks and Recreation will host Petpawlooza, an outdoor festival with adoptable pets, pet vendors, games and activities.

Applications for pet vendors and shelters can be found on the Waynesboro Parks and Recreation website and are due April 10.

“I’m excited for the warmer weather; I feel like that’s just such a huge part,” Pitts said. “Since COVID, I feel like outdoor events are more favorable because you can spread out more. I think Groovin’ on the Greenway will be so much fun.”

Groovin’ on the Greenway is free admission. Patrons attending are encouraged to bring a lawn chair or picnic towel. In addition, patrons can bring a cooler or their own food. Different food truck vendors will also be available each Thursday.