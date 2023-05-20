Groovy music and groovy times were had by all at Thursday evening's Groovin' on the Greenway at Constitution Park in downtown Waynesboro.

The popular weekly outdoor concert series, 6 to 8 p.m. on Thursdays, returned this week for the summer months and will continue through July 27.

The concert season's first performance was local 60s to 70s classic rock band Little Walter and the Convictions.

"It's really sweet to open on Groovin' on the Greenway again this year. It's nice to have such a good crowd," said John Whitfield, Little Walter and the Convictions lead guitarist.

From the Beatles to Elvis Presley, the band returned once more as the opening act for the concert series to recreate songs from the golden age of rock and roll.

"We have a following of a certain age. It's funny. When we were playing in the 70s, our fans were teenagers," Whitfield said with a laugh. "It's still the same fans; we're just all a little mature."

Cloudy and cool weather did not stop concert-goers from filling the park with their lawn chairs and ordering from Holy Smokes BBQ food truck.

"So far, this is a great turnout for our first Groovin', especially with the weather. It could be warmer," said Kylie Pitts, Waynesboro Park and Recreation’s special event coordinator. "There were already people rolling in around 4:45, and they're already setting up everything. People love to come early and get their spots under the umbrellas."

While the grown-ups sat and enjoyed the live performance, volunteers with the Blue Ridge Children’s Museum and Waynesboro Public Library entertained children with activities such as coloring and corn holes for kids.

One Waynesboro local, Dale Brewer, came by himself and his yorkie, Woodstock.

"I love this band; we know some band members," he said. "There are certain groups that we know and like from our years, but this group, we've known for a while."

Another Waynesboro local, Scott Rogers, came to enjoy the concert with his family and their 8-year-old rottweiler named Frasier.

"We love this event, especially this band," Rogers said. "I'm still stuck back into the 60s and 70s. I'll never grow up."

Whitfield also said Little Walter and the Convictions love what they do around the River City and love creating the nostalgia of rock and roll for the older generations.

"We love doing what we do, and we love when people like the music we do," Whitfield said. "Some people will come up and say to us, 'I haven't heard those songs since I was a teenager, and it brought back memories of something special in my life when I was a teenager.' So, I guess it's about nostalgia, but it's not just nostalgia; it's also about the music."

In addition to Groovin' on the Greenway outdoor concert series, Main on Wayne will return for its outdoor concert series outside the Wayne Theatre starting on Wednesday with performances by Boogie Kings featuring Wanda Eves Taylor.

Groovin’ on the Greenway is free. However, those attending are encouraged to bring a lawn chair or picnic towel. In addition, patrons can bring a cooler and their own food. Also, different food truck vendors will be available each Thursday.

Other local bands and artists scheduled to perform this summer include Mad Maxx and the Groove Train Band on May 25, Susie and the Pistols on June 1, Who Shot John on June 8, Redd Dots 2 on June 15, The Seven Bends Bands on June 22, Thieves of Burden on June 29, Empty Bottles on July 6, Dunlap and Mabe on July 13, Righteous Friendz Band on July 20 and Cake Fight on July 27.