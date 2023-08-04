The Grottoes Volunteer Fire Department is celebrating 75 years of service on Saturday, and one of the featured attractions for the big birthday is the department’s newly restored original engine truck.

The 1948 full-sized pumper is on display after a new motor, transmission and other upgrades were made.

Assistant Grottoes Fire Chief Jeff Morris said the truck will be used in town events such as parades.

Saturday’s 75th birthday celebration starts at 11 a.m. and continues until 4 p.m. The public is invited to the station on 3rd Street.

Speakers at noon include Virginia Volunteer Firefighters Association President Pete Kirby and former Grottoes Chief Charles Stickley, the son of the department’s original chief. Kirby also has a Grottoes connection. His grandfather was a charter member of the department.

Food, historical displays about the department, and other activities are planned.

While many volunteer departments nationwide struggle with staffing, Morris said Grottoes is thriving.

“Our volunteer staffing is growing,” said Morris, who has spent 40 years working with the department. He said the department has a staff of 90 volunteers, who including 40 active and the remainder performing administrative and fundraising work.

Located on the Augusta County-Rockingham County border, the department serves the town of Grottoes and Augusta and Rockingham counties.

Morris said Grottoes receives annual stipends from Augusta and Rockingham counties and acquires the remainder of its funding through donations.

Over his decades of service, Morris said he has seen significant advances in fire equipment, including the advent of thermal imaging cameras.

While equipment has changed, one thing hasn’t regarding the Grottoes Volunteer Fire Department, according to Morris.

“The volunteer fire department is the hub of this community,” Morris said.