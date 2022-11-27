Group assisting trafficking victims opens retail store to help with funding

As the head of the Waynesboro Commonwealth’s Attorney’s victim witness program, Kristan Crummett-Dollar has dealt with a wide array of crime victims.

But in 2020, Crummett-Dollar took on a more daunting task, dealing with Virginia victims of sexual and human trafficking. One victim was as young as 12, while another as old as 43. Crummett-Dollar is the founder of the Waynesboro-based Magnolia Rose, a nonprofit that provides hope and healing for sexual and human trafficking victims.

On Friday, Magnolia Rose celebrated the opening of a retail store at 417 West Main. Proceeds from the store will help fund a new local apartment Magnolia Rose is opening next month for the victims. Magnolia Rose’s outreach spans the commonwealth of Virginia.

“We are called out all over the state,” Crummett-Dollar said.

The store provides nail polishes, soaps, lotions, jewelry and fedora hats at the entrance. All of the sales from that area go to Magnolia Rose The next portion includes clothes and other items offered by local vendors. Magnolia Rose will receive 10 percent of those proceeds. The retail store is open 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.

While the victims of sexual trafficking experience physical abuse, the mental scars are those that linger, Crummett-Dollar said.

“Bruises and bones heal,” she said.

But the scars from sexual exploitation are not easily mitigated. There are victims coerced to perform sexual acts in double digit numbers a day.

And the venues are not always crude. Often, nicer hotels can serve as the location for the sexual exploitation.

Most of the victims are from the United States.

“We are first responders,” said Crummett-Dollar of Magnolia Rose’s intervention.

They can be called by a hospital or law enforcement. Crummett-Dollar and Magnolia Rose secretary Jessica Louise Garcia offer their services as volunteers. That means a seven-day work week for Crummett-Dollar.

Often, victims are drug-addicted and require detoxification the first several days they are free of their captors. Crummett-Dollar likens the cases her organization encounters to those suffering domestic violence.

Sixth District Rep. Ben Cline attended Friday’s retail store opening. Cline, R-Botetourt, said sexual and human trafficking “are a growing problem in the Shenandoah Valley.” Cline said conversations with law enforcement who patrol area interstates will detail “horror stories about sex trafficking and human trafficking.”

Cline said the best way to lift victims up is through local efforts.

Getting the word out is another key. Crummett-Dollar has visited area churches and organizations such as AARP and Daughters of the American Revolution.

Waynesboro Mayor Bobby Henderson encouraged the crowd at Friday’s opening to patronize the new Magnolia Rose store.

“Every dollar helps this organization,” Henderson said.