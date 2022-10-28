Halloween Trick-or-Treat Trail returns to downtown Waynesboro

For the first time since before the pandemic, children filled the streets of downtown Waynesboro to collect candy.

Waynesboro’s Trick or Treat Trail took place Friday evening, allowing families to dress up in their best costumes, grab candy from local merchants and participate in costume contests.

The Waynesboro Kiwanis Club organizes the annual event. Billie Quigley, a member of the Kiwanis Club and the coordinator of Friday’s event, said the event began downtown in 2011 in just an alley. Since then, the event has expanded to what it is today. More than 30 downtown merchants helped put on the event this year, Quigley said.

“This makes me happy when you see this many smiling faces,” Quigley said. “The kids are so patient, and everybody is having a good time. The weather’s great. We’re really happy to see it grow like this and to be able to do it for downtown. It doesn’t happen without the merchants and their help.”

Quigley said it was nice returning to the event after a few years off.

“We’re just glad that we’re able to be here and come back,” Quigley said. “I think everybody feels the same way after COVID. We couldn’t communicate, and we couldn’t be social. We’re just happy. If you look up and down the street, you can see happy people.”

As well as trick or treating, the Kiwanis Club hosted costume contests for different age brackets to show off their hard work.