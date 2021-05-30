Healing Notes: Unique musical collaboration brings healing amidst crisis

In a room at the hospital proper, a patient on a ventilator watches her own private concert on an iPad while she mouths the words to the music she requested. Tears of joy flow from the musician on the screen, the medical personnel, and the patient.

Last summer, Heifetz was in the midst of a shutdown just like the rest of the world. The international program, which usually brings to Staunton instructors and students from around the world, went totally virtual.

“Our summer program was all virtual. Somehow we made it work across 14 countries, nine time zones, with 100 students and 40 faculty,” Heifetz President and CEO Ben Roe said. Roe continued to think about the situation and explore ways that he could simultaneously help his institute, his students, and his community.

“We had a twin crisis in our community. There was the pandemic and the toll that it was taking on the physical and mental health of the community, and then there were our students who are on the cusps of their professional careers and had the rug pulled out from under them,” he explained.