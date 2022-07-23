 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured top story

Health officials advise vigilance during hot weather

  • 0
Hot weather to stick around

The sun sets during a heat wave in Virginia. According to the National Weather Service, temperatures will hover in the 90s for the next few days.

 ERICA YOON, The Roanoke Times

The summer temperatures will climb close to the century mark in Waynesboro and the surrounding area this weekend and at least until Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service.

With high heat and humidity in the forecast, health officials are advising vigilance and caution to avoid heat-related illnesses.

Lisa Schwenk, the director of public relations for Augusta Health, said the hospital’s emergency management committee has alerted hospital staff about the current excessive heat.

Schwenk advises area residents “to stay cool, stay hydrated and check on family and friends who could be high risk for heat-related illness.” Those high risk people include small children, older adults and those with chronic illness.

Linda Scarborough, the public information officer for the western region of the Virginia Department of Health, said it is best to avoid physical exertion in the heat, especially in the middle of the day. If working outside, she advises staying hydrated by drinking two to four classes of water per hour and taking breaks in cooler areas.

People are also reading…

Scarborough also said it is wise to wear lightweight, light-colored clothing, to reflect away some of the sun’s energy. Hats or umbrellas can help and sunscreen should be used on the exposed skin.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention offer guidelines for identifying heat-related illness such as heat stroke, heat exhaustion or heat cramps. Some of the signs include heavy sweating, a rapid pulse, muscle pain or spasms, dizziness or headaches.

One of the signs of a heat stroke is a temperature of 103 degrees or higher. Should that symptom and others such as dizziness, nausea and a fast pulse be present, 911 should be called immediately.

Scarborough said the best prevention is to stay indoors in an air-conditioned location.

“If you must be outdoors, avoid the afternoon hours, seek shade, and keep physical activity to a minimum,” she said.

0 Comments

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Biden touts falling gas prices in virtual meeting

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert