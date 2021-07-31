Health officials urge Valley residents to get vaccinated

“It’s important for us to make sure people are aware that there is a good, safe vaccine, where it is and that they can come get it,” said Isaac Izzillo, director of COVID vaccinations and education for Augusta Health, at Saturday’s event.

Izzillo and Laura Lee Wight, the population health community coordinator for the Central Shenandoah Health District, said it’s important for people to talk about vaccinations with friends and family.

A big part of increasing vaccinations numbers in Waynesboro, Staunton and Augusta County is “further normalizing how important it is to get the vaccine, and how many people are getting the vaccine,” Wight said.

That’s why Yvonne Whiteley is a canvasser for the Central Shenandoah Health District. Her advice for those “on the fence,” or still unconvinced to get vaccinated is to talk to a health expert.

“So the only thing we can tell them is come to the clinic and talk to a nurse that actually knows what’s going on, and then you can make a decision,” Whitely said.

The rise in COVID cases is putting those who are vaccinated at a higher risk of getting sick, officials said, but when it happens it is not as severe as those unvaccinated people who get COVID.