Health officials urge Valley residents to get vaccinated

The delta variant is spreading throughout Virginia and Waynesboro is no exception, according to health officials.
“In our region, COVID numbers over the past two weeks have increased two to three fold,” said Dr. Clint Merritt, the medical director of population health at Augusta Health in Fishersville.
The percentage of COVID cases in Waynesboro increased more over the past week than other places in the U.S. because of the delta variant, Merritt said.
A big reason for the increase in cases is not enough people are getting vaccinated, Merritt said.
“For Staunton, Waynesboro and Augusta County collectively, we’re around 53% fully vaccinated,” Merritt said. “We have work to do.”
For some, the solution is clear.
“People just need to get vaccinated,” said Waynesboro resident Karen Jones. “I don’t understand the big deal about that. People don’t have a problem getting the flu shot, so I don’t understand why this is really any different.”
To increase the number of people vaccinated in the area, health officials kicked off a series of Vax the Valley events last week in Staunton, which resulted in 34 first-time COVID-19 vaccinations. The second event was Saturday at Barren Ridge Vineyards in Augusta County. The final event will be this Saturday at Constitution Park in downtown Waynesboro.
“It’s important for us to make sure people are aware that there is a good, safe vaccine, where it is and that they can come get it,” said Isaac Izzillo, director of COVID vaccinations and education for Augusta Health, at Saturday’s event.
Izzillo and Laura Lee Wight, the population health community coordinator for the Central Shenandoah Health District, said it’s important for people to talk about vaccinations with friends and family.
A big part of increasing vaccinations numbers in Waynesboro, Staunton and Augusta County is “further normalizing how important it is to get the vaccine, and how many people are getting the vaccine,” Wight said.
That’s why Yvonne Whiteley is a canvasser for the Central Shenandoah Health District. Her advice for those “on the fence,” or still unconvinced to get vaccinated is to talk to a health expert.
“So the only thing we can tell them is come to the clinic and talk to a nurse that actually knows what’s going on, and then you can make a decision,” Whitely said.
The rise in COVID cases is putting those who are vaccinated at a higher risk of getting sick, officials said, but when it happens it is not as severe as those unvaccinated people who get COVID.
“If we do end up seeing individuals who are vaccinated, but still end up getting sick, those cases are going to be way more mild, if not asymptomatic, and really, the vaccine is going to save your life,” Wight said. “That’s what’s important.”
Waynesboro resident Gary Wilson agreed.
Wilson’s brother who had been vaccinated recently tested positive with the delta variant.
“It put him down for a solid week where he couldn’t even get out of bed without passing out,” Wilson said.
But he didn’t die or need to be hospitalized.
Wilson warns even people in good health should be vaccinated. His 66-year-old father who had ran a half-marathon last year died June 16 after getting COVID in March.
“The first two weeks, he wasn’t in the hospital and then two weeks in, he was still testing positive,” Wilson said. “He got pneumonia, and he never left the hospital after that.”
Wilson said his father, who didn’t have any pre-existing conditions, wasn’t vaccinated.
Young adults in particular seem resistant to being vaccinated because they think being young and healthy will protect them, health officials said.
“The individuals who we’re seeing in the hospital, they’re young,” Wight said.
Mat Stafford, a school teacher in Halifax County who was visiting Waynesboro on Friday, said he is worried about the low vaccination rate.
“I’m concerned that, because of low vaccination rates, we will continue to get variants and that one of those variants could actually be resistant to the vaccine,” Stafford said.