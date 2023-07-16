FISHERSVILLE — Dr. Jasmine Lee is the product of a partnership between the Augusta Regional Dental Clinic and the Virginia Healthcare Foundation.

A $100,000 grant from the foundation allowed the Fishersville clinic to hire Lee, a VCU Dental School graduate, a year ago. She recently celebrated her one-thousandth patient encounter at the clinic, which offers treatment to underserved patients in Waynesboro, Staunton and Augusta County. The clinic has served patients for 20 years and provided care to 4,700 patients in 2022.

“This has been a great experience, a dream job,” said Lee, a Northern Virginia native. She said her training at VCU improved her care of patients. Third and fourth-year dental patients get practical training in patient treatment.

Sophie Parson, the executive director of the dental clinic, said Lee has gone beyond the call of duty.

She said Lee focuses on educating her patients, ensuring they care for themselves.

“Our patients are your kids’ school bus drivers, grocery shop cashiers, small medical practice receptionists, and we also welcome many students and retirees with disabilities,” Parson said.

While the vast majority of the dental clinic’s patients work, they may make too little to afford dental insurance and treatment co-pays.

Lee said many of her patients need reminding of diet and proper teeth care. She said one of the challenges has been becoming more proficient in Spanish.

“I’ve gotten better in Spanish. I’ve enjoyed working with the Hispanic population,” she said.

Dr. Albert Schulz, the clinical supervisor at the dental clinic, said Lee’s presence “has been a game changer for us. Dr. Lee has been an incredible addition to our team, and the feedback we have received from patients is overwhelmingly positive.” The dental clinic estimates that it has added 320 new patients since Lee’s arrival.

Lee, married and the mother of a daughter and expecting a second child, said she would like to continue at the dental clinic.

“I would love to work at a nonprofit,” she said of her long-term plans.

Supplemental funding is continuing to come to the Fishersville clinic. A release this week from the Virginia Healthcare Foundation said the Augusta Regional Dental Clinic would receive $75,000 this year to help pay the salary of a dentist.