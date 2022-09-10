Heritage Museum exhibit details one of Waynesboro’s pioneering businesswomen

Emma Leland Culton was ahead of her time.

In 1896, she opened a millinery shop complete with high-end hats and ladies sewing on Wayne Avenue in Waynesboro.

That business continued for more than 30 years. Emma also was a successful real estate investor who acquired properties on Waynesboro’s hehTree Streets.

The tale of Emma Culton is part of a new exhibit at the Waynesboro Heritage Museum at the corner of Wayne and Main Street. The exhibit kicks off with a grand opening Saturday afternoon and connects three families the Johnstons, Cultons and Newells, but Emma Culton’s story is central to the display.

Karen Church, the museum’s archivist, said descendants of Emma Culton donated original items from her millinery business. Other family members also donated items that Emma and her husband, James Culton, had in their home at 420 S. Wayne Ave. Those include a china set and an antique case clock made in Great Britain. James Culton was a successful grocer on Main Street in Waynesboro.

But Church said beyond the items from Emma Culton’s life, is her remarkable story.

“I’m amazed about a woman in her 20s in the 1890s with toddlers at home running a business,” Church said.

Emma arrived in Waynesboro from Maryland in 1889, and married James Culton in 1893.

But Emma’s story is not the end of the story. The Heritage Museum also has acquired a copy of a historical letter that was sent to James Culton’s great-great grandfather, Zachary Johnston.

Johnston, an Augusta County resident, was one of the county’s delegates to a convention founding the United States in the 1700s. Church said the museum has acquired a copy of letter sent to Johnston from future U.S. President James Monroe. That copy will also be on display at the new exhibit.

Emma Culton retired from her business in 1932, and remained in Waynesboro until her death in 1946. Church said her story is a reminder of the importance of entrepreneurs in the past and present.

“Smaller entrepreneurs keep cities going,” she said.

The Waynesboro Heritage Museum is under the Waynesboro Heritage Foundation. Church said the museum is open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday the rest of September. She said the museum hopes to increase its hours from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. starting in October.