Hershey celebrates 40 years in Stuarts Draft

Original Hershey Stuarts Draft employee Tim Hutchinson remembers applying for a job at the plant 40 years ago, when production started.

“When I put in an application there were 2,000 people in line,” he recalled.

Hutchinson was called back for a second interview in 1982 and has been a Hershey employee ever since. Today he serves as the reliability leader and sees the children of employees he originally worked with employed at the plant.

The Hershey plant in Stuarts Draft is celebrating its 40th anniversary this year. The plant has grown from 350 employees making Reese’s Pieces, Whatchamacalit and baking chips in 1982 to more than 1,400 hourly employees and and 1,500 total in 2022. Today’s plant features Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups, Almond Joy, Mounds and a variety of other Hershey products.

A $100 million-plus physical expansion of the Stuarts Draft plant in 2019 was done to put in a modern peanut-roasting facility, according to Hershey Spokesman Jeff Beckman. The Hershey plant is off Virginia 608 and is bordered by the South River on one side and railroad tracks on the other side. The plant is across from Hollister.

Harold Cook remembers Hershey management scouring the East Coast looking for a new plant location in 1980.

Cook served as project director for the prospective new plant. He and other Hershey employees knew a plant had to be located within a day’s travel of where the chocolate was made. Cook was to lead the Hershey Stuarts Draft plant from its inception in 1982 until 1993, and continued to monitor the plant as a Hershey executive until retiring in 1998. He still lives in Stuarts Draft and continues to be active as a volunteer in the area.

A large piece of farmland in Stuarts Draft came to the attention of Hershey in 1980. Hundreds of acres there were owned by the Yoder family. The efforts of Virginia state government also spurred the decision to locate a plant in Virginia.

“The commonwealth of Virginia was fantastic,” Cook recalled. “They didn’t break or bend rules but it was easy to get answers.”

Augusta County was ready to help with the necessary water and sewer on the site.

Operations in Stuarts Draft started in October 1982. Employees got necessary training at Valley Vocational Technical Center in Fishersville.

“People were happy to see Hershey come,” said Cook, recalling the arrival of the company came at a time some area industries were closing.

“People saw Hershey as a good place to work,” Cook recalled. The enthusiasm was evidenced by 4,000 people showing up to apply for the initial 200 jobs.

Hutchinson remembers plant production in 1982 “while construction was still going on.”

Hutchinson said the task was “trying to make sure everything was going to be successful.” There was both maintenance and production to worry about.

There was also a large learning curve.

“Employees had to learn how to make candy,” he recalled.

Sherri Fridley, a 40-year employee and peanut butter kitchen operator for the Fast Break production line, remembers starting her job at Hershey.

“It was so exciting,” she recalled.

She also remembers “everyone being like a big family. It was a new job and a new place.” As the decades rolled by Fridley said the biggest challenges were technological.

“When I started the work was more manual,” she said.

The startup Stuarts Draft plant had the task of making Reese’s Pieces, a bite-sized product. Cook said the production and sale of the product was aided immensely by Hershey agreeing to let Reese’s Pieces be seen in the blockbuster Steven Spielberg movie “E.T.”

“That (the movie) got us publicity and that was a positive for Reese’s Pieces,” Cook recalled.

Beyond the making of a variety of products, Cook is proud the plant has accrued at least six instances of more than a million hours without lost time incidents.

“The Stuarts Draft plant has been the safest candy-making plant in the United States,” Cook said.

Cook said the success of the Stuarts Draft plant has not been just one of management.

“We selected good people and inculcated our values, and they (employees) bought into them,” he said.

For Cook, running the Stuarts Draft plant added to an already rich working career. An engineering graduate from N.C. State, he honed his leadership skills in the Marine Corps. As a child, he worked in the tobacco industry and at a pickle plant in North Carolina.

“I learned about affirmative action and diversity,” he said of his experience in Stuarts Draft. Cook said he also learned about getting along and working as a team.

“This area has been so good to us,” Cook said. “I’m fortunate to give back. This has been a wonderful place to live and raise a family.”

As Hutchinson looks toward retirement, he knows that Hershey will remain viable for generations to come.

“People will always eat candy,” he said. “The plant has been a blessing for this area.”

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.