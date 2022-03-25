Hershey workers at Stuarts Draft plant vote against unionizing

STUARTS DRAFT — Employees of the Stuarts Draft Hershey plant overwhelmingly rejected joining a union on Thursday.

According to the National Labor Relations Board, the employees voted 843 to 225 to not unionize. The NLRB will certify the results of the election next week. The vote was whether the plant employees would become members of the Bakery, Confectionary, Tobacco Workers & Grain Millers International Union.

The vote came as the Stuarts Draft plant is celebrating 40 years of operation. There are now nearly 1,400 hourly employees working at Stuarts Draft making a variety of Hershey products. When the plant opened in 1982, employees started by making Bar None followed by Reese’s Pieces. In the decades since, the plant has produced such popular brands as Almond Joy and Mounds. And there have been numerous expansions, including a 2019 $100 million-plus one. That expansion was done to provide a separate building for peanut roasting and to add the new Reese’s Peanut Butter Cup and Reese’s Shapes lines, according to Jeff Beckman, a Hershey spokesman.

Regarding Thursday’s union vote, Beckman said the “we appreciate the active engagement of our Stuarts Draft teammates to make their choice on whether they want representation at work. Now that the vote is completed, we are refocusing our attention on bringing all our employees together as “one Stuarts Draft” and continuing to build the collaborative and cooperative culture that made our plant great for 40 years.”

Still pending with the NLRB are a number of unfair labor practice complaints against Hershey in Stuarts Draft. The confectionary union filed the complaints on behalf of the Stuarts Draft employees with the NLRB last month. The complaints speak of coercion against employees signing union cards, threats to employees regarding union activities and threats of discipline for encouraging union membership.

An investigator has been assigned. The NLRB said in a letter that it had identified “this case as one in which injunctive relief” may be appropriate.

Beckman said Hershey is “confident that we have followed all labor laws, NLRB rules and regulations throughout the process in which our employees have been deciding whether they want to remain union free or elect union representation.” He said Hershey is “fully confident that the NLRB will find that our actions throughout this election process have been appropriate and well within all rules governing this process.”