Historic gristmill to take spotlight at Mill Day

RAPHINE — Glenn Wilson reads old buildings like the rest of us read books. He has restored, moved, taken down, and put up so many structures that he knows their secrets and can tell their stories.
One of his “favorite reads” on a shelf full of building projects is the Cyrus McCormick mill located at the Shenandoah Valley Agricultural Research and Extension Center (SVAREC), simply known as the McCormick Farm to locals. Although the centuries old mill and blacksmith shop had been restored by a local craftsman named Ollie Groah in the 1930s, by the 1990s, more work needed to be done. Wilson headed up a team of three men who not only restored the two buildings, but also repaired the overshot waterwheel and the interior mill machinery to get the mill operational again.
Ever since then, the mill has been showcased as one of the few operational mills remaining in a region that once boasted of hundreds of mills. After taking a year off for the pandemic, the gristmill will be operating again on Saturday at the 15th Annual Mill Day at McCormick Farm from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wilson will be at the helm as the water wheel again turns and the millstone grinds corn into meal.
Mill Day is free and open to the public. In addition to having the rare opportunity to see a working gristmill, there will be traditional craft demonstrations, displays of antique farm equipment, games, farm tours, and hiking on the Marl Creek Trail. Music will be provided by Pat Cantrell and High Country.
“This event was started to highlight and celebrate the significance of this farm and local history to worldwide food production,” said SVAREC director Gabriel Pent who is organizing this year’s Mill Day.
“It’s also a great time of year to get together outdoors, hear music, eat good food, and visit with the many vendors who come out to the event. The event has really grown since we started it,” he added.
“Glenn Wilson will be running the historic mill, which is always a highlight of the event. There will be pony rides, a chuck wagon and barbecue chicken, some antique tractors and engines, and we will offer a free hayride. It’s also a beautiful time of year to see the farm, and we have a new wildflower meadow that attendees can enjoy at the end of the Marl Creek Trail,” Pent said.
“I’m surprised at how many times I hear local people describe that they never knew there was a research farm in the area or that the first reaper was invented here. Even after 15 years’ worth of Mill Days, new people are still coming out to see the farm for the first time and to learn about the unique history and significance of this area,” Pent explained.
He is certainly right about the history associated with the site. Few places have as much historical significance as this farm that straddles the Augusta-Rockbridge line between the villages of Steeles Tavern and Raphine. It was here, where the McCormick family owned and operated a gristmill and a blacksmith shop, that a young man named Cyrus McCormick successfully invented the horse-drawn mechanical grain reaper in the 1830s. While the flimsy looking machine pales in comparison to today’s modern grain harvesting equipment, it was light years ahead of the hand-held grain cradle and the backbreaking labor necessary to harvest grain. At the time of McCormick’s invention, the Shenandoah Valley was the wheat capital of the world, underpinning the entire economy of the region.
The ability to use a machine to quickly harvest grains revolutionized agricultural production around the world. Although McCormick soon took the business of selling reapers to Chicago where it become the world-renowned company called International Harvester, the McCormick family has maintained an interest in the historic site of their famous ancestor.
The man who knows more about the story of what took place here nearly 200 years ago and the one who has ensured that the story continues to be told is Glenn Wilson. The 68-year-old Rockbridge native grew up on a farm that included an old hammer mill so he comes by his profession naturally.
He explained that he always farmed and on his own farm and land that he rented there were always old buildings that needed maintenance. Then, in the mid-1970s, two consecutive years of drought created a situation that heightened his connection to old buildings.
“I traded 500 bales of hay to a man that needed them for an old log house that he had,” Wilson remembers. And that precipitated the birth of the business he named Old Logs and Stone. Since then he has worked on more than 100 buildings. “I still farm,” he says with a chuckle. “One pays for the other.”
Back in the 1980s, he was helping with both the farming and the building maintenance at SVAREC just up the road from his home when the superintendent at the time asked him if he would like to help another man rebuild the mill waterwheel. Then a few years later, he accepted the job to oversee the complete restoration of the blacksmith shop and mill with the intention of getting the mill operational again.
Despite a limited budget, he and his two assistant carpenters, Bob Leaf and Pete Davis, spent many months carefully restoring the site.
“We had to jack the whole thing up to begin with. Then we carefully measured every piece to get it exactly right. In the end, we replaced 12 logs and all the replacement parts came off the property here and was the same wood. We would visually see and match things. I think we got all the parts back so that you would have a hard time telling the old from the new,” he said.
However, the challenge wasn’t just to match things visually, he added. “We knew if we didn’t get all the measurements exactly right then the whole thing would settle wrong and be out of kilter.
Getting all the moving parts of the mill machinery and the water wheel back in operation was quite a restoration challenge. How do you cut the curve of a wheel out of straight wood for instance? “We used a band saw and carefully matched the kind of wood and the direction of the grain when we were cutting the arc,” he said.
The final test was turning on the water and making sure all the moving parts meshed perfectly. “We spent a week turning the water on, listening to how the mill creaked, then quickly turning off the water to tweak things. Then we would turn it on and do it again until we got it right,” Wilson said.
The mill was re-dedicated shortly thereafter and it has been operational ever since. The two sets of stones in the mill were shipped from France two centuries ago. Today, one stone set is used to demonstrate grinding and the other is laid open so people can see and understand the inner workings of a mill. For the most part, when Wilson is operating the mill, he grinds corn into meal not wheat into flour because it uses less water and there is less mess. Milling wheat sends out choking puffs of flour that coats everything with a fine dust.
Wilson said he is looking forward to the upcoming Mill Day and getting the McCormick millstones turning again.
“Mill Day has been a big hit, especially with the kids’ activities. It is a nice, clean festival. In addition, it brings attention to this place where the modernization of agriculture started. I like to look in the visitors’ book in the blacksmith shop and read the comments. People come here from all over the country and many of those people didn’t even realize we were here. They were just looking for a place to get off the interstate for a little while and have something to eat at our picnic tables,” he said.
Wilson, who has worked on probably half a dozen mills and restored many other buildings, admits to having a special place in his heart for the McCormick Farm. “I have a real appreciation for this place and what happened here,” he said.