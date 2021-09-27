Historic gristmill to take spotlight at Mill Day

“This event was started to highlight and celebrate the significance of this farm and local history to worldwide food production,” said SVAREC director Gabriel Pent who is organizing this year’s Mill Day.

“It’s also a great time of year to get together outdoors, hear music, eat good food, and visit with the many vendors who come out to the event. The event has really grown since we started it,” he added.

“Glenn Wilson will be running the historic mill, which is always a highlight of the event. There will be pony rides, a chuck wagon and barbecue chicken, some antique tractors and engines, and we will offer a free hayride. It’s also a beautiful time of year to see the farm, and we have a new wildflower meadow that attendees can enjoy at the end of the Marl Creek Trail,” Pent said.

“I’m surprised at how many times I hear local people describe that they never knew there was a research farm in the area or that the first reaper was invented here. Even after 15 years’ worth of Mill Days, new people are still coming out to see the farm for the first time and to learn about the unique history and significance of this area,” Pent explained.